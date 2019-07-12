CubeSmart (CUBE) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) is a company in the REIT – Industrial industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.75% of CubeSmart’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.04% of all REIT – Industrial’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand CubeSmart has 0.4% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 5.72% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has CubeSmart and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CubeSmart 0.00% 9.70% 4.50% Industry Average 7.99% 23.18% 3.88%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing CubeSmart and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CubeSmart N/A 32 37.23 Industry Average 50.63M 633.74M 141.33

CubeSmart has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio CubeSmart is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for CubeSmart and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CubeSmart 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.33 1.60 2.50

$30 is the consensus target price of CubeSmart, with a potential downside of -14.16%. The peers have a potential upside of 20.24%. Based on the data given earlier, CubeSmart is looking more favorable than its peers, equities research analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CubeSmart and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CubeSmart 2.4% 3.33% 5.86% 12.45% 8.59% 14.57% Industry Average 1.96% 3.49% 9.02% 19.25% 23.49% 23.25%

For the past year CubeSmart’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Risk & Volatility

CubeSmart is 69.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.31. Competitively, CubeSmart’s peers’ beta is 0.65 which is 35.05% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

CubeSmart does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CubeSmart’s peers show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

CubeSmart is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It engages in ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self-storage facilities. The firm was formerly known as U-Store-It Trust. CubeSmart was founded in July 2004 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.