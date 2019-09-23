CubeSmart (CUBE) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Industrial companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CubeSmart has 4.75% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 68.62% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.5% of CubeSmart shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.01% of all REIT – Industrial companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has CubeSmart and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CubeSmart 0.00% 9.70% 4.40% Industry Average 8.96% 24.76% 5.21%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares CubeSmart and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CubeSmart N/A 34 38.45 Industry Average 58.06M 648.34M 137.22

CubeSmart has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for CubeSmart and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CubeSmart 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.57 1.60 2.62

CubeSmart presently has a consensus price target of $36.5, suggesting a potential upside of 3.31%. As a group, REIT – Industrial companies have a potential upside of 46.25%. Based on the results delivered earlier, CubeSmart is looking more favorable than its peers, equities research analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CubeSmart and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CubeSmart 1.77% 2.23% 5.37% 10.88% 12.12% 18.33% Industry Average 1.43% 3.17% 6.84% 17.07% 31.01% 29.92%

For the past year CubeSmart was less bullish than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

CubeSmart is 79.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.21. Competitively, CubeSmart’s peers are 40.78% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.59 beta.

Dividends

CubeSmart does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors CubeSmart’s competitors beat CubeSmart.

CubeSmart is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It engages in ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self-storage facilities. The firm was formerly known as U-Store-It Trust. CubeSmart was founded in July 2004 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.