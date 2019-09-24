CubeSmart (CUBE) Analysts See $0.43 EPS; Profire Energy (PFIE)’s Sentiment Is 0.54

Analysts expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report $0.43 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. CUBE’s profit would be $82.75M giving it 20.54 P/E if the $0.43 EPS is correct. After having $0.42 EPS previously, CubeSmart’s analysts see 2.38% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $35.33. About 980,259 shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q Adjusted FFO 39c/Sh; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.61 TO $1.65, EST. $1.64; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – NOW EXPECTS THAT ITS FULLY DILUTED FFO PER SHARE, AS ADJUSTED, FOR 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $1.61 AND $1.65; 19/03/2018 PA House of Reps: Dawkins: CubeSmart receives state grant for converting to solar energy; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – IN QTR, CO INCREASED SAME-STORE (458 STORES) NET OPERATING INCOME 4.0% YEAR OVER YEAR; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 80C TO 84C, EST. 41C; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH 1.75% TO 3.0%; 03/05/2018 – CUBESMART CIO PERRY TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.61-$1.65/Shr

Profire Energy Inc (PFIE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.54 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.40, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 21 investment professionals increased and opened new equity positions, while 39 decreased and sold their holdings in Profire Energy Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 19.89 million shares, down from 20.67 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Profire Energy Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 26 Increased: 14 New Position: 7.

Profire Energy, Inc., an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management services and products for the gas and oil industry primarily in the United States and Canadian markets. The company has market cap of $86.29 million. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. It has a 16.73 P/E ratio. The firm offers burner-management systems to ignite, monitor, and manage the burner flames used in oilfield vessels, as well as complementary oilfield products, such as valves and fuel trains, airplates, solar packages, and flare stack igniter and nozzles.

Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Profire Energy, Inc. for 1.03 million shares. Perkins Capital Management Inc owns 543,050 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has 0.41% invested in the company for 1.07 million shares. The Connecticut-based Lapides Asset Management Llc has invested 0.14% in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 613,837 shares.

More notable recent Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Like Profire Energy, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:PFIE) 14% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE), The Stock That Slid 68% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Profire Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PFIE) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Profire Energy Announces the Acquisition of Millstream Energy Products – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.03 per share. PFIE’s profit will be $1.45M for 14.92 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Profire Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.79. About 96,310 shares traded. Profire Energy, Inc. (PFIE) has declined 57.06% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PFIE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Profire Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFIE); 07/03/2018 – Correct: Profire Energy FY Rev $38.2M; 07/03/2018 Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2017; 05/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 12; 09/05/2018 – Profire Energy 1Q EPS 4c; 07/03/2018 – Profire Energy 4Q Rev $38.2M; 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in Profire Energy; 04/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 11

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.73 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold CubeSmart shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 178.35 million shares or 0.93% more from 176.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 106,543 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stifel Financial has 35,701 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Westwood Group owns 7,644 shares. Swiss Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 348,300 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0.02% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Brinker has 0.01% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 7,233 shares. Bokf Na reported 81,179 shares stake. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 68,000 shares. Pggm Invs holds 0.74% or 4.40M shares in its portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Next Fincl Gru reported 500 shares. 2,111 were accumulated by Cls Investments. 91 were accumulated by Tarbox Family Office. M&T Bank & Trust accumulated 17,921 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CubeSmart has $3800 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36.50’s average target is 3.31% above currents $35.33 stock price. CubeSmart had 6 analyst reports since April 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, September 17 report.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $6.80 billion. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. It has a 38.03 P/E ratio.

More notable recent CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why I Like CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Yahoo Finance” on September 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About CubeSmart’s (NYSE:CUBE) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Did CubeSmart’s (NYSE:CUBE) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CubeSmart Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CUBE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.