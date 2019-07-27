Cubesmart Com (CUBE) Shares Rose While Kempen Capital Management Decreased Stake; Ack Asset Management Increased Wms (WMS) Stake by $1.01 Billion

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wms (WMS) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 45,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.22 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.87B, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wms for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.53. About 160,209 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 7.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.04% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 21/03/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE EVP, CO-COO FUSSNER TO RETIRE; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N FY2019 REV VIEW $1.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 06/03/2018 Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $60M-$70M; 06/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 29/05/2018 – Correct: Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Sales $1.375B-$1.425B; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 8C/SHR, WAS 7C, EST. 8C

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Cubesmart Com (CUBE) by 22.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 161,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 556,811 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.84 million, down from 718,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Cubesmart Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.36. About 2.12 million shares traded or 67.00% up from the average. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 8.59% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART 1Q AFFO/SHR 39C, EST. 39C; 30/05/2018 – CubeSmart Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ CubeSmart, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBE); 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – NOW EXPECTS THAT ITS FULLY DILUTED FFO PER SHARE, AS ADJUSTED, FOR 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $1.61 AND $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q EPS 19c; 03/05/2018 – CUBESMART CIO PERRY TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q Adjusted FFO 39c/Sh; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Boosts 2018 EPS View From 76c-81; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.61 TO $1.65, EST. $1.64

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold CUBE shares while 101 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 176.70 million shares or 1.13% more from 174.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Ltd invested in 0.01% or 17,089 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc invested in 2.77 million shares. 303,474 were accumulated by Davidson Investment Advisors. Natixis Advsr LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 169,109 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Co accumulated 58,300 shares. Northern Corp owns 1.55M shares. Eii Mgmt Inc owns 21,755 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. 693,252 are owned by Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt. Diamond Hill Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.59% or 3.35M shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 476,250 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 356,200 shares. Westwood Grp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Sg Americas Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 31,003 shares in its portfolio. Intact Investment Management accumulated 0.01% or 7,000 shares. Asset Mngmt One Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 493,727 shares.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Argo Group Intl Hldgs Ltd Com (NASDAQ:AGII) by 27,900 shares to 106,520 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc Com (NYSE:MAA) by 4,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,531 shares, and has risen its stake in Healthcare Rlty Tr Com (NYSE:HR).

