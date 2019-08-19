Cubesmart Com (CUBE) Share Value Rose While Kempen Capital Management Decreased Stake by $5.16 Million; Harvey Capital Management Decreased Stake in Att (T) as Stock Value Rose

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Att Inc (T) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 16,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 328,816 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31 million, down from 345,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Att Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $257.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 13.98 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN EMPLOYEE MEMO; 10/04/2018 – AT&T REPORTS FINAL RESULTS OF CASH, PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS; 11/05/2018 – AT&T releases a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HEAD OF EXTERNAL AND LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS BOB QUINN IS RETIRING -MEMO; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Expects June 12 Ruling on DOJ Suit Over Time Warner Deal; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: SEE CHALLENGES IN SAT. TV, BUT GAINS IN ONLINE TV; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: PLANNING 4 TIERS OF ONLINE TV THIS YEAR; 08/03/2018 – U.S. appeals court in San Francisco will hear net neutrality appeal; 09/05/2018 – AT&T paying Trump’s lawyer gobs of cash is a PR nightmare that raises big questions; 12/04/2018 – AT&T Witness Attacks U.S. Merger Case as `Theoretically Unsound’

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Cubesmart Com (CUBE) by 22.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 161,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The institutional investor held 556,811 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.84 million, down from 718,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Cubesmart Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $35.4. About 426,740 shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 03/05/2018 – CUBESMART CIO PERRY TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 01/05/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT CubeSmart Expands Brand Presence in Louisiana; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q EPS 19c; 30/05/2018 – CubeSmart Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Self-Storage: DealPoint Merrill to Convert Former Cleveland Grocery Store to CubeSmart Self-Storage; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.61 TO $1.65, EST. $1.64; 19/03/2018 PA House of Reps: Dawkins: CubeSmart receives state grant for converting to solar energy; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.61 TO $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 EPS 80c-EPS 84c; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – IN QTR, CO INCREASED SAME-STORE (458 STORES) NET OPERATING INCOME 4.0% YEAR OVER YEAR

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73 million and $208.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 3,115 shares to 33,015 shares, valued at $6.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.38 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Analysts await CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. CUBE’s profit will be $82.76 million for 20.58 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by CubeSmart for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

