CTS (CTS) to pay $0.04 on Nov 1, 2019; W R Grace & Co (GRA) Has 1.27 Sentiment

CTS Corp (NYSE:CTS) is expected to pay $0.04 on Nov 1, 2019. (NYSE:CTS) shareholders before Sep 26, 2019 will receive the $0.04 dividend. CTS Corp’s current price of $28.23 translates into 0.14% yield. CTS Corp’s dividend has Sep 27, 2019 as record date. Aug 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.23. About 65,263 shares traded. CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) has declined 9.56% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CTS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ CTS Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTS); 22/05/2018 – FONTERRA LOWERS FY2018 EARNINGS FORECAST TO 25-30 CTS/SHARE; 10/04/2018 – Shareholders Including Gamco and Teton Advisors Report 10.3% Stake in CTS Corp; 22/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA: CTS EVENTIM ACHIEVES RECORD RESULTS IN 2017, EXCEEDS ONE BILLION EURO IN REVENUES FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER; 26/04/2018 – STARHILL GLOBAL REIT 3Q DPU 1.09 SING CENTS VS 1.18 CTS YR AGO; 17/04/2018 – CTS Eventim buys controlling stake in Italy’s Vivo Concerti; 27/04/2018 – TABLE-CTS 4345.T -2017/18 group results; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS VULNERABILITIES IT FOUND IN AMD CHIPS HAVE POTENTIAL TO PUT ORGANIZATIONS AT “SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED RISK OF CYBER-ATTACKS”; 26/04/2018 – CTS Corp Backs 2018 Adj EPS $1.32-Adj EPS $1.44; 26/04/2018 – CTS CORP CTS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $435 MLN TO $455 MLN

W R Grace & Co (GRA) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 117 active investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 92 reduced and sold equity positions in W R Grace & Co. The active investment managers in our database now have: 56.65 million shares, down from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding W R Grace & Co in top ten stock positions decreased from 8 to 6 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 71 Increased: 62 New Position: 55.

More notable recent CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CTS Corporation Declares a Dividend NYSE:CTS – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does CTS Corporation’s (NYSE:CTS) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CTS Acquires Industry Leader in Temperature Sensors – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CTS to Present at Jefferies 2019 Industrials Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the transportation, industrial, medical, information technology, defense and aerospace, and communications markets. The company has market cap of $922.24 million. It offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets. It has a 18.45 P/E ratio. The firm also creates and develops sensing technology for radio frequency measurement and control systems.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold CTS Corporation shares while 46 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.73 million shares or 0.51% less from 30.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc holds 4.90 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). Parkside Bancshares & Tru owns 753 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P has invested 0.03% in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). First Mercantile Trust accumulated 4,982 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 23,557 are held by Pnc Ser Incorporated. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) for 101,185 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 50,497 shares. Int Grp Inc Inc, a New York-based fund reported 24,721 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 36,552 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems invested 0.01% in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). State Teachers Retirement Systems, New York-based fund reported 96,791 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 26,922 shares.

More notable recent W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.4% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Grace licenses UNIPOL PP to new PetroChina plant – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: Sunrun, W.R. Grace – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “7 Stocks the Insiders Are Buying on Sale – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “W R Grace & Co (New) (GRA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 9.01% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $80.76 million for 13.54 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.48% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $65.52. About 569,955 shares traded or 15.24% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) has declined 5.68% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.85 – $3.95; 09/05/2018 – Grace Board Designates La Force to Succeed Festa as Chief Executive Officer; 07/05/2018 – 40 North Takes Stake in Chemicals Maker W.R. Grace; 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In WR Grace; 07/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – York Capital Global Advisors Buys New 1.7% Position in WR Grace; 25/04/2018 – WR GRACE 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 73C; 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N SAYS CFO THOMAS E. BLASER RESIGNED; 03/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – THE NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES HAS 7-YR TERM LOAN FACILITY OF $950 MLN & 5-YR $400 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $13.48 million activity.