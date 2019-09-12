CTS (CTS) to pay $0.04 on Nov 1, 2019; Peak Asset Management Decreased By $587,136 Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position

CTS Corp (NYSE:CTS) is expected to pay $0.04 on Nov 1, 2019. (NYSE:CTS) shareholders before Sep 26, 2019 will receive the $0.04 dividend. CTS Corp’s current price of $32.77 translates into 0.12% yield. CTS Corp’s dividend has Sep 27, 2019 as record date. Aug 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 4.26% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $32.77. About 122,908 shares traded. CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) has declined 9.56% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CTS News: 26/04/2018 – CTS Corp 1Q-End Total Booked Business $1.76 Billion; 13/03/2018 – CYBER-SECURITY RESEARCH FIRM AND CONSULTANCY CTS LABS RELEASES A “SEVERE SECURITY” ADVISORY ON ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES PROCESSORS; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – ALL ISSUES RAISED IN CTS LABS RESEARCH REQUIRE ADMINISTRATIVE ACCESS TO SYSTEM; 22/03/2018 – CTS International Logistics Falls 7.1% to Lowest in Six Weeks; 23/04/2018 – MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL 4Q DPU 2.95 SING CENTS VS 2.88 CTS YR AGO; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS – ITS SECURITY AUDIT SHOWED MANY CRITICAL SECURITY VULNERABILITIES & MANUFACTURER BACKDOORS IN AMD’S EPYC,RYZEN,RYZEN PRO,RYZEN MOBILE CHIPS; 22/03/2018 – CTS EVENTIM SAYS 2017 NET INCOME AT 112.8 MILLION EUROS, UP 19 PERCENT; 13/03/2018 – Short-seller Viceroy Research will be on @HalftimeReport today at Noon to discuss the new CTS Labs report alleging security flaws in $AMD chips; 18/05/2018 – CTS Corporation Announces Retirement of Director Walter Catlow; 16/04/2018 – CTS Eventim Access Event Set By Hauck & Aufhaeuser for Apr. 23

Peak Asset Management Llc decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 4.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Peak Asset Management Llc sold 4,224 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Peak Asset Management Llc holds 95,368 shares with $13.32 million value, down from 99,592 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $245.33B valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $136.19. About 7.43M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization; 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lee Danner & Bass has 151,006 shares for 2.23% of their portfolio. Symmetry Peak Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 7,500 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Estabrook Capital Management has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Bluestein R H And has 2.3% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 308,074 shares. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Ltd Com has invested 0.89% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cap Advisors Ltd Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,847 shares. Rockland accumulated 10,984 shares. Moreover, Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt has 3.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 30,017 are owned by Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Spc Fincl has invested 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Crawford Invest Counsel accumulated 1.43% or 364,743 shares. Bahl Gaynor has 208,841 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Moreover, Calamos Wealth Mngmt Lc has 1.28% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Waddell Reed Financial invested in 0.73% or 2.10 million shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 63,000 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.53 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Peak Asset Management Llc increased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 1,660 shares to 41,128 valued at $8.77 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 3,495 shares and now owns 73,275 shares. Ishares Tr (EEM) was raised too.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: AAPL, DIS, NFLX, ROKU – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Disney+’s Value Proposition Just Got Even Stronger – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 13.57% above currents $136.19 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, May 6 report. Goldman Sachs maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Imperial Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, April 23. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 10. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight”. Imperial Capital maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $14700 target in Tuesday, May 7 report.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the transportation, industrial, medical, information technology, defense and aerospace, and communications markets. The company has market cap of $1.07 billion. It offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets. It has a 21.42 P/E ratio. The firm also creates and develops sensing technology for radio frequency measurement and control systems.

More notable recent CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CTS (NYSE:CTS) Could Easily Take On More Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CTS Corporation Declares a Dividend NYSE:CTS – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think CTS (NYSE:CTS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does CTS Corporation’s (NYSE:CTS) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold CTS Corporation shares while 39 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 30.19 million shares or 1.76% less from 30.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 467,856 are held by Fmr Limited Liability. Gabelli Funds Limited Com accumulated 765,000 shares. Panagora Asset invested in 148,749 shares. Victory has 0% invested in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) for 4,380 shares. Wellington Management Group Llp holds 0.02% or 3.03 million shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc owns 408,187 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Teton Advsrs has 0.92% invested in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). State Street holds 951,517 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 103,153 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 46 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 22,298 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Laurion Capital Management Lp accumulated 0% or 15,731 shares. 46,358 are owned by Los Angeles Capital Equity Rech. Cornerstone stated it has 0% in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 71,148 shares for 0% of their portfolio.