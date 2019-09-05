CTS (CTS) to pay $0.04 on Nov 1, 2019; GROWGENERATION (GRWG) Sellers Decreased By 17.19% Their Shorts

GROWGENERATION CORP (OTCMKTS:GRWG) had a decrease of 17.19% in short interest. GRWG’s SI was 70,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 17.19% from 85,500 shares previously. With 109,100 avg volume, 1 days are for GROWGENERATION CORP (OTCMKTS:GRWG)’s short sellers to cover GRWG’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.70% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $5.47. About 172,662 shares traded or 14.41% up from the average. GrowGeneration Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRWG) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

CTS Corp (NYSE:CTS) is expected to pay $0.04 on Nov 1, 2019. (NYSE:CTS) shareholders before Sep 26, 2019 will receive the $0.04 dividend. CTS Corp’s current price of $28.48 translates into 0.14% yield. CTS Corp’s dividend has Sep 27, 2019 as record date. Aug 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $28.48. About 46,280 shares traded. CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) has declined 9.56% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CTS News: 22/05/2018 – CTS EVENTIM EVDG.DE – PURCHASES 63.5% STAKE IN CELEBRATED CONCERT AND FESTIVAL PROMOTER; 19/04/2018 – DJ CTS Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTS); 14/03/2018 – CTS Eventim Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – CTS EVENTIM EVDG.DE FY ADJ EBITDA ROSE 5.3 PCT TO 204.7 MLN EUR; 22/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA: CTS EVENTIM ACHIEVES RECORD RESULTS IN 2017, EXCEEDS ONE BILLION EURO IN REVENUES FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER; 26/04/2018 – CTS CORP CTS.N – MANAGEMENT REAFFIRMS ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR FY18; 22/03/2018 – CTS Eventim Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – CTS Increases Size of Board, Names Alfonso G. Zulueta As Director; 26/04/2018 – STARHILL GLOBAL REIT 3Q DPU 1.09 SING CENTS VS 1.18 CTS YR AGO; 10/04/2018 – Shareholders Including Gamco and Teton Advisors Report 10.3% Stake in CTS Corp

More notable recent CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CTS (NYSE:CTS) Could Easily Take On More Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CTS Corporation Declares a Dividend NYSE:CTS – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think CTS (NYSE:CTS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does CTS Corporation’s (NYSE:CTS) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold CTS Corporation shares while 46 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.73 million shares or 0.51% less from 30.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). Panagora Asset stated it has 0.02% in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). Wellington Management Grp Inc Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 2.98M shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 0% invested in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) for 20,529 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 115,097 shares. Group invested in 24,721 shares or 0% of the stock. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.01% or 25,908 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Com Limited Com reported 0% stake. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0.01% in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). D E Shaw & invested 0% of its portfolio in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). Prudential Fincl has invested 0% in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt holds 0% or 10,800 shares. 32,100 are owned by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 25,243 shares.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the transportation, industrial, medical, information technology, defense and aerospace, and communications markets. The company has market cap of $930.41 million. It offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets. It has a 18.61 P/E ratio. The firm also creates and develops sensing technology for radio frequency measurement and control systems.

More notable recent GrowGeneration Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRWG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GrowGeneration: An Emerging Cannabis Pick And Shovel Play – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GrowGeneration hires former GE exec Nardelli as advisor – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Profitconfidential.com published: “GrowGeneration Corp: Specialty Cannabis Play up 88% Could More Than Double in Back Half of 2019 – Profit Confidential” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about GrowGeneration Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRWG) were released by: Profitconfidential.com and their article: “GrowGeneration Corp: â€œTransformationalâ€ Results Could See This Pot Stock Triple in Price in 2019 – Profit Confidential” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Marijuana Penny Stocks That I May Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 19, 2019.