CTS (CTS) to pay $0.04 on Nov 1, 2019; Eqt (EQT) Has 1.24 Sentiment

CTS Corp (NYSE:CTS) is expected to pay $0.04 on Nov 1, 2019. (NYSE:CTS) shareholders before Sep 26, 2019 will receive the $0.04 dividend. CTS Corp’s current price of $32.39 translates into 0.12% yield. CTS Corp’s dividend has Sep 27, 2019 as record date. Aug 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $32.39. About 182,413 shares traded or 36.54% up from the average. CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) has declined 9.56% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CTS News: 26/04/2018 – CTS Corp 1Q EPS 34c; 26/04/2018 – CTS CORP CTS.N – MANAGEMENT REAFFIRMS ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR FY18; 22/03/2018 – CTS EVENTIM SAYS EXPECTS REVENUES AND NORMALISED EBITDA TO GROW IN 2018; 16/04/2018 – CTS Eventim Access Event Set By Hauck & Aufhaeuser for Apr. 23; 13/03/2018 AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 04/04/2018 – RENEWABLE FUEL RIN (D6) CREDITS FALL TO AS LOW AS 30 CTS EACH, DOWN BY 10 CENTS FROM PREVIOUS SESSION’S ENDING PRICES -TRADERS; 04/04/2018 – CTS Increases Size of Board, Names Alfonso G. Zulueta As Director; 22/03/2018 – CTS EVENTIM SAYS PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF 0.59 EURO PER SHARE; 13/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Non-invasive CTS Device Clinical Trial; 26/04/2018 – CTS CORP CTS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $435 MLN TO $455 MLN

Eqt Corp (EQT) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 140 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 113 sold and reduced their stakes in Eqt Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 235.60 million shares, up from 228.56 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Eqt Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 6 to 4 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 86 Increased: 87 New Position: 53.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $493,827 activity.

The stock decreased 6.04% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 4.40M shares traded. EQT Corporation (EQT) has declined 44.14% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 09/05/2018 – EQT’S NORDIC AVIATION SAID TO ATTRACT BLACKSTONE, CHINA’S AVIC; 26/04/2018 – EQT Corp Recorded $2.3B Non-Cash Impairment Chg in 1Q for Huron and Permian Plays; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQM SEES NET INCOME FOR 2018 OF $0.70 BLN – $0.80 BLN, FOR 2019 $0.95 BLN – $1.05 BLN; 31/05/2018 – EQT Corp. Evaluating Potential Sale of Non-Core Production and Related Assets in Huron Play; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SEES EQM 2018 EXPANSION CAPEX + MVP CAPITAL CONTRIBUTIONS $1.6 BLN – $1.8 BLN; 10/04/2018 – EQT Completes Purchase of Majority Stake in Spirit Commun; Will Combine Assets With Lumos Networks; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 23/05/2018 – EQT VIII FUND BUYS FACILE.IT FROM OAKLEY CAPITAL; 08/03/2018 – EQT HOLDINGS LTD EQT.AX – PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE TRANSACTION VALUE; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 140.00% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -255.56% negative EPS growth.

Firefly Value Partners Lp holds 6.54% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation for 3.52 million shares. Sir Capital Management L.P. owns 1.24 million shares or 3.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kensico Capital Management Corp has 2.66% invested in the company for 9.25 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Quaker Capital Investments Llc has invested 2.65% in the stock. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc, a California-based fund reported 1.17 million shares.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.94 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: EQT Production, EQT Gathering, and EQT Transmission. It currently has negative earnings. The EQT Production segment engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids , and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the transportation, industrial, medical, information technology, defense and aerospace, and communications markets. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. It offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets. It has a 21.17 P/E ratio. The firm also creates and develops sensing technology for radio frequency measurement and control systems.