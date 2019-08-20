Cts (CTS) Holding Maintained by Millennium Management Llc; Paradice Investment Management Has Cut Position in Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) as Stock Rose

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Cts Corp (CTS) by 625.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 74,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.35% . The hedge fund held 86,705 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 11,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Cts Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.76. About 15,331 shares traded. CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) has declined 9.56% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CTS News: 04/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Encore Wire, Wildhorse Resource Development, CTS, Del Taco Restaurants, Basic Energy Se; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Braemar Htls & Rsrts Tst 2018-PRME Cts Prelim Rtgs; 19/04/2018 – DJ CTS Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTS); 13/05/2018 – TELSTRA REAFFIRMED IT EXPECTS FY18 TOTAL DIV TO BE A22 CTS-SHR; 17/04/2018 – CTS Eventim buys controlling stake in Italy’s Vivo Concerti; 13/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Non-invasive CTS Device Clinical Trial; 10/04/2018 – Shareholders Including Gamco and Teton Advisors Report 10.3% Stake in CTS Corp; 22/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA: CTS EVENTIM ENTERS SPANISH LIVE ENTERTAINMENT MARKET BY ACQUIRING DOCTOR MUSIC; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – COMPLETED ITS ASSESSMENT OF CTS’ REPORT AND IS IN THE PROCESS OF DEVELOPING AND STAGING DEPLOYMENT OF MITIGATIONS; 17/05/2018 – CTS Corporation Declares A Dividend

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (HTBI) by 13.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 133,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 829,856 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.91 million, down from 963,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hometrust Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $459.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $25.56. About 13,204 shares traded. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) has declined 8.32% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HTBI News: 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S LEVERAGE RATIO WAS 9.02% AT MARCH 31, 2018, 8.70% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND 7.29% AT MARCH 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – Private Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in HomeTrust Banc; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 AND TOTAL CAPITAL RATIOS WERE 23.64% AND 24.12%, RESPECTIVELY, AT MARCH 31, 2018; 18/04/2018 – HOME CAPITAL FILED UPDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA FOR HOME TRUST; 18/04/2018 – HOME TRUST REFILED FEB. RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE BALANCE C$13.26B; 12/03/2018 HomeTrust Bank Hires Mark DeMarcus to Lead Commercial Banking Group; 16/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC – ANY DRAWS ON CREDIT FACILITY WILL BE SECURED AGAINST A PORTFOLIO OF MORTGAGES ORIGINATED BY HOME TRUST COMPANY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold CTS shares while 46 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.73 million shares or 0.51% less from 30.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Gp accumulated 23,557 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0% in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). Comml Bank Of America De holds 0% or 43,976 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc reported 18,900 shares stake. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) or 57,591 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc invested in 13,330 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 73,400 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York reported 36,552 shares. Bluemountain Ltd Com reported 4,275 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Management Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 19,946 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.01% in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). Tributary Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 442,294 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Loeb Ptnrs Corp reported 100 shares. Pinebridge Lp has invested 0.01% in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS).

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 368,774 shares to 233,284 shares, valued at $8.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 291,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,715 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold HTBI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 10.10 million shares or 0.18% more from 10.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). State Street Corp invested in 0% or 377,376 shares. Northern Tru, Illinois-based fund reported 210,922 shares. Qs Investors Lc accumulated 141 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Co holds 0% or 96,320 shares. Blackrock holds 1.04M shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corporation owns 89,408 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Millennium Ltd Company has 0% invested in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) for 27,159 shares. Sei Invs reported 7,214 shares. Swiss Retail Bank owns 32,300 shares. 137,016 were accumulated by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Com. Matarin Capital Management Limited Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 53,456 shares.