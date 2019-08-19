Cts (CTS) Holder Arrowpoint Asset Management Upped Its Stake by $1.35 Million; As Pulte Group (PHM) Stock Value Rose, Wbi Investments Has Cut Its Position by $5.61 Million

Wbi Investments Inc decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 86.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc sold 207,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 33,601 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 241,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $32.69. About 790,084 shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C; 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 04/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cts Corp (CTS) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 46,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.35% . The institutional investor held 557,205 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.37M, up from 510,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cts Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $963.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.15% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.5. About 58,376 shares traded. CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) has declined 9.56% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CTS News: 13/03/2018 AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 19/04/2018 – DJ CTS Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTS); 04/04/2018 – CTS CORP – EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO INCREASED SIZE OF ITS BOARD FROM SEVEN TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Vistra Strengthens Capital Markets Business with Acquisition of Canyon CTS; 04/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Encore Wire, Wildhorse Resource Development, CTS, Del Taco Restaurants, Basic Energy Se; 10/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.26% STAKE IN CTS CORPORATION; 29/03/2018 – CTS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Verus Securitization Trust 2018-INV1 Cts Prlm Rtgs; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – COMPLETED ITS ASSESSMENT OF CTS’ REPORT AND IS IN THE PROCESS OF DEVELOPING AND STAGING DEPLOYMENT OF MITIGATIONS; 22/05/2018 – FONTERRA LOWERS FY2018 DIVIDEND FORECAST TO 15-20 CTS/SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold CTS shares while 46 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.73 million shares or 0.51% less from 30.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Partnership invested 0% in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). 19,946 were reported by Ubs Asset Americas. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 12,200 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.03% or 2.16 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.01% in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). 44,791 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Brown Advisory Inc has 0.03% invested in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) for 390,657 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated stated it has 53,789 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 43,800 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 46,000 shares. Td Asset Mgmt owns 32,639 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 115,097 shares or 0% of its portfolio. American holds 24,721 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 101,185 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Comml Bank holds 0% or 57,300 shares.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guardant Health Inc by 71,825 shares to 25,250 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 26,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 514,125 shares, and cut its stake in Nucor Corp (Call) (NYSE:NUE).

More notable recent CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CTS Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CTS – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is CTS Corporation (CTS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CTS Acquires Industry Leader in Temperature Sensors – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CTS Corp (CTS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “A trading issue impacted US stock quotes late in the day as Dow flatlined into the close – CNBC” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 10.89% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $259.46 million for 9.08 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CLY) by 92,620 shares to 147,050 shares, valued at $8.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanmi Finl Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 15,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).