CTS Corporation (CTS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)

This is a contrast between CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) and Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Electronics and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTS Corporation 29 1.91 N/A 1.51 20.83 Neonode Inc. 3 2.75 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights CTS Corporation and Neonode Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CTS Corporation and Neonode Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTS Corporation 0.00% 13.3% 9.1% Neonode Inc. 0.00% -30% -25%

Volatility and Risk

CTS Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.3 beta. Competitively, Neonode Inc. is 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CTS Corporation is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.2. The Current Ratio of rival Neonode Inc. is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.1. Neonode Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CTS Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for CTS Corporation and Neonode Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CTS Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Neonode Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$34 is CTS Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 19.17%. Neonode Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15 average target price and a 500.00% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Neonode Inc. looks more robust than CTS Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CTS Corporation and Neonode Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.6% and 6.1% respectively. CTS Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2%. Competitively, Neonode Inc. has 47.92% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CTS Corporation 3.18% 12.53% 5.35% 12.65% -9.56% 21.75% Neonode Inc. 1.22% 14.62% -18.31% 14.56% -19.45% 74.69%

For the past year CTS Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Neonode Inc.

Summary

CTS Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Neonode Inc.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the transportation, industrial, medical, information technology, defense and aerospace, and communications markets. It offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets. The company also designs and develops sensing technology for radio frequency measurement and control systems. CTS Corporation markets its products through its sales engineers, independent manufacturers' representatives, and distributors in China, Germany, Japan, Scotland, Singapore, India, Taiwan, the United States, the Czech Republic, and internationally. The company was founded in 1896 and is based in Lisle, Illinois.

Neonode Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interfaces and optical interactive touch solutions in the United States, Sweden, Japan, China, Germany, Taiwan, South Korea, Italy, and internationally. The company develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. It licenses its multi-touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers, who incorporate it into devices they develop, manufacture, and sell, including automotive, as well as in consumer electronics, such as printers and office equipment, e-readers, and tablets. The company offers its technology under the zForce brand name. It also provides engineering consulting services. In addition, the company sells Neonode branded sensor products, such as AirBar through distributors and directly to consumers. Neonode Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden.