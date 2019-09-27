CTS Corporation (CTS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO)

CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) and Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO) have been rivals in the Diversified Electronics for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTS Corporation 30 1.84 32.03M 1.51 20.83 Data I/O Corporation 4 0.00 6.06M 0.18 24.86

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CTS Corporation and Data I/O Corporation. Data I/O Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than CTS Corporation. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. CTS Corporation is currently more affordable than Data I/O Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has CTS Corporation and Data I/O Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTS Corporation 106,094,733.36% 13.3% 9.1% Data I/O Corporation 157,541,725.16% 6.5% 5%

Risk & Volatility

CTS Corporation’s 1.3 beta indicates that its volatility is 30.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Data I/O Corporation’s 1.67 beta is the reason why it is 67.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CTS Corporation is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Data I/O Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Data I/O Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CTS Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

CTS Corporation and Data I/O Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CTS Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Data I/O Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 4.81% for CTS Corporation with average target price of $34.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CTS Corporation and Data I/O Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.6% and 45.4%. About 2% of CTS Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% are Data I/O Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CTS Corporation 3.18% 12.53% 5.35% 12.65% -9.56% 21.75% Data I/O Corporation 1.62% 0.69% -9.84% -25.17% -11.82% -12%

For the past year CTS Corporation had bullish trend while Data I/O Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

CTS Corporation beats on 10 of the 14 factors Data I/O Corporation.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the transportation, industrial, medical, information technology, defense and aerospace, and communications markets. It offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets. The company also designs and develops sensing technology for radio frequency measurement and control systems. CTS Corporation markets its products through its sales engineers, independent manufacturers' representatives, and distributors in China, Germany, Japan, Scotland, Singapore, India, Taiwan, the United States, the Czech Republic, and internationally. The company was founded in 1896 and is based in Lisle, Illinois.

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems for electronic device manufacturers worldwide. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers off-line automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an in-line automated programming systems. It also offers LumenX Programmer; non-automated programming systems comprising FlashPAK III programmer; and Sprint/Unifamily programmers, an off-line, low volume, and engineering non-automated system. In addition, the company provides hardware support, system installation and repair, and device programming services. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in automotive electronics, wireless, consumer electronics, and the Internet of things and their electronic manufacturing service contract manufacturers through direct sales, internal telesales, and indirect sales representatives and distributors. Data I/O Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.