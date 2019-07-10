CTS Corporation (CTS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL)

We are contrasting CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) and Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Electronics companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTS Corporation 29 1.89 N/A 1.37 20.23 Control4 Corporation 20 2.33 N/A 1.60 14.87

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CTS Corporation and Control4 Corporation. Control4 Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CTS Corporation. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. CTS Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Control4 Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) and Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTS Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 8.4% Control4 Corporation 0.00% 10.6% 8.6%

Volatility and Risk

CTS Corporation is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.31. From a competition point of view, Control4 Corporation has a 0.68 beta which is 32.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

CTS Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Control4 Corporation which has a 4.3 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Control4 Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CTS Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for CTS Corporation and Control4 Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CTS Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Control4 Corporation 0 4 0 2.00

CTS Corporation’s consensus target price is $34, while its potential upside is 24.63%. Control4 Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $26.33 consensus target price and a 10.72% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, CTS Corporation is looking more favorable than Control4 Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CTS Corporation and Control4 Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.9% and 87.3%. About 2% of CTS Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are Control4 Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CTS Corporation -3.29% -9.37% -8.74% -1.04% -9.72% 6.88% Control4 Corporation 38.67% 39.24% 33.45% -0.13% -1.41% 34.89%

For the past year CTS Corporation was less bullish than Control4 Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors CTS Corporation beats Control4 Corporation.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the transportation, industrial, medical, information technology, defense and aerospace, and communications markets. It offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets. The company also designs and develops sensing technology for radio frequency measurement and control systems. CTS Corporation markets its products through its sales engineers, independent manufacturers' representatives, and distributors in China, Germany, Japan, Scotland, Singapore, India, Taiwan, the United States, the Czech Republic, and internationally. The company was founded in 1896 and is based in Lisle, Illinois.

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions for the connected home or business in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices in the home automation market. The companyÂ’s Control4 product line comprises the Control4 home operating system and the associated application software, and software development kits (SDKs). Its software components include Director for monitoring and receiving events; User Interface Application for operating system displays graphical user interfaces on televisions, in-wall and table-top touch panels, smartphones, and tablets, as well as list-based devices, such as remote controls with LCD text-displays; Composer, a software application that enables trained and certified independent Control4 dealers and installers to design, configure, and personalize a Control4 home automation system for consumers; and Composer Home Edition, which enable consumers to view and configure their dealer installed and Control4 managed devices. The companyÂ’s software components also comprise DriverWorks SDK, a SDK to develop and test custom two-way interface drivers to support the integration of a new device or device model into system, or to customize and enhance an existing driver; I/O servers; and 4Sight, a subscription service that enables end customers to remotely access, monitor, and adjust settings in their homes and receive event-based email alerts from their system. In addition, the companyÂ’s products and services with embedded software and services include controllers, interface and networking devices, audio and video solutions, lighting products, thermostats, security products, and communication products. It sells its products through direct dealers and distributors. Control4 Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.