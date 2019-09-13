CTS Corporation (CTS)’s Financial Results Comparing With CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)

Both CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) and CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) are Diversified Electronics companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTS Corporation 29 2.28 N/A 1.51 20.83 CBAK Energy Technology Inc. 1 1.16 N/A -0.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CTS Corporation and CBAK Energy Technology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) and CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTS Corporation 0.00% 13.3% 9.1% CBAK Energy Technology Inc. 0.00% -235.9% -1.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.3 shows that CTS Corporation is 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500. CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s 266.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 3.66 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CTS Corporation is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. CTS Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CBAK Energy Technology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for CTS Corporation and CBAK Energy Technology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CTS Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 CBAK Energy Technology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CTS Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 2.19% and an $34 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.6% of CTS Corporation shares and 4.2% of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2% of CTS Corporation shares. Comparatively, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. has 41.82% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CTS Corporation 3.18% 12.53% 5.35% 12.65% -9.56% 21.75% CBAK Energy Technology Inc. -1.31% 4.93% 0.72% -12.77% 14.94% 157.17%

For the past year CTS Corporation has weaker performance than CBAK Energy Technology Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors CTS Corporation beats CBAK Energy Technology Inc.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the transportation, industrial, medical, information technology, defense and aerospace, and communications markets. It offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets. The company also designs and develops sensing technology for radio frequency measurement and control systems. CTS Corporation markets its products through its sales engineers, independent manufacturers' representatives, and distributors in China, Germany, Japan, Scotland, Singapore, India, Taiwan, the United States, the Czech Republic, and internationally. The company was founded in 1896 and is based in Lisle, Illinois.