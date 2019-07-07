CTS Corporation (CTS) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) and its rivals on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Diversified Electronics companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.9% of CTS Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.71% of all Diversified Electronics’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2% of CTS Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.00% of all Diversified Electronics companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have CTS Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTS Corporation 0.00% 12.30% 8.40% Industry Average 50.99% 13.50% 8.43%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing CTS Corporation and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CTS Corporation N/A 29 20.23 Industry Average 164.55M 322.72M 20.31

CTS Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for CTS Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CTS Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.60 2.20 2.71

CTS Corporation currently has an average price target of $34, suggesting a potential upside of 21.73%. The rivals have a potential upside of 106.04%. Based on the data given earlier, CTS Corporation is looking more favorable than its rivals, analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CTS Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CTS Corporation -3.29% -9.37% -8.74% -1.04% -9.72% 6.88% Industry Average 11.86% 10.64% 16.29% 26.26% 20.44% 36.62%

For the past year CTS Corporation has weaker performance than CTS Corporation’s competitors.

Liquidity

CTS Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, CTS Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 3.52 and has 2.62 Quick Ratio. CTS Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CTS Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.31 shows that CTS Corporation is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CTS Corporation’s peers’ beta is 1.24 which is 23.51% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

CTS Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CTS Corporation’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors CTS Corporation.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the transportation, industrial, medical, information technology, defense and aerospace, and communications markets. It offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets. The company also designs and develops sensing technology for radio frequency measurement and control systems. CTS Corporation markets its products through its sales engineers, independent manufacturers' representatives, and distributors in China, Germany, Japan, Scotland, Singapore, India, Taiwan, the United States, the Czech Republic, and internationally. The company was founded in 1896 and is based in Lisle, Illinois.