CTS Corporation (CTS) and Intevac Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Contrasting side by side

CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) and Intevac Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) compete with each other in the Diversified Electronics sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTS Corporation 30 1.84 32.03M 1.51 20.83 Intevac Inc. 5 0.00 22.46M 0.25 20.56

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Intevac Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than CTS Corporation. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. CTS Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Intevac Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTS Corporation 106,094,733.36% 13.3% 9.1% Intevac Inc. 447,410,358.57% 7.5% 5.3%

Volatility and Risk

CTS Corporation is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.3 beta. Intevac Inc. has a 0.2 beta and it is 80.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CTS Corporation is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Intevac Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Intevac Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CTS Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

CTS Corporation and Intevac Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CTS Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Intevac Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

CTS Corporation’s upside potential is 4.01% at a $34 average target price. Meanwhile, Intevac Inc.’s average target price is $7, while its potential upside is 34.87%. The information presented earlier suggests that Intevac Inc. looks more robust than CTS Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CTS Corporation and Intevac Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.6% and 65.8%. Insiders held 2% of CTS Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Intevac Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CTS Corporation 3.18% 12.53% 5.35% 12.65% -9.56% 21.75% Intevac Inc. 5.11% 8.21% 3.21% -3.02% 14.22% -1.72%

For the past year CTS Corporation had bullish trend while Intevac Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

CTS Corporation beats Intevac Inc. on 11 of the 14 factors.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the transportation, industrial, medical, information technology, defense and aerospace, and communications markets. It offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets. The company also designs and develops sensing technology for radio frequency measurement and control systems. CTS Corporation markets its products through its sales engineers, independent manufacturers' representatives, and distributors in China, Germany, Japan, Scotland, Singapore, India, Taiwan, the United States, the Czech Republic, and internationally. The company was founded in 1896 and is based in Lisle, Illinois.

Intevac, Inc. provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Thin-film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-film Equipment segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services disk sputtering systems, etch and deposition systems, and disk lubrication systems; and offers upgrades, and spares and consumables, as well as provides process and applications support, customer training, installation, start-up assistance, and post-installation service support services. It also provides INTEVAC MATRIX physical vapor deposition systems used in various steps in the manufacture of solar cells, including fabricating electrical contacts and conductor layers, depositing reflective layers, and growing transparent conductive oxide layers; and INTEVAC MATRIX and ENERGi implant systems for solar photovoltaic markets. In addition, this segment also INTEVAC VERTEX display cover panel systems. The Photonics segment develops, manufactures, and sells digital-optical products for the capture and display of low-light images; and offers digital sensors, cameras, and systems for government applications. This segment also provides MicroVista product line of commercial compact and lightweight low-light complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor cameras, which provide high sensitivity in the ultraviolet, visible, or near infrared regions of the spectrum for use in industrial inspection, bio-medical, and scientific applications. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributors. Intevac, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.