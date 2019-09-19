Ctrip Com Intl LTD (Put) (CTRP) Holding Held by Wolverine Asset Management Llc; Private Wealth Partners Continues to Hold Position in American Express Co (AXP)

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Put) (CTRP) by 255.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 234,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 326,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.03M, up from 91,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $33.2. About 5.02M shares traded or 34.61% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500.

Private Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 157.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc bought 14,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 23,011 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84M, up from 8,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $117.79. About 1.65 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.9 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit jumps 31 percent on higher customer spending; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 16/04/2018 – American Express to end its Plenti frequent shopper program; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $81; 13/03/2018 – American Express Company Elects Christopher D. Young to Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q REV. $9.7B

