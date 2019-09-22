Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Valuation Declined While Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Has Raised Its Position; As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Magnetar Financial Has Cut Position

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 47.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The hedge fund held 673 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $353,000, down from 1,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $531.16. About 541,159 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd bought 1.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 7.39 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $272.88M, up from 6.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.08. About 5.11 million shares traded or 36.04% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 18/05/2018 – Ctrip Participates in Annual Travel Show 2018 ITB China; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP SEES 1Q REV. +9% TO +11%; 26/03/2018 – Ctrip launches “Responsible Travel” with Tourism Toronto and China Southern Airlines; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA CFO SAYS GOAL REMAINS FOR NEW BUSINESSES TO BREAK EVEN BY 2019; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s profit dragged down by regulations and rising competition; 05/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ctrip and China Eastern Airlines reprimanded by regulator over refund controversy – Xinhua; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Rev $980.5M; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip, Koubei may have invested in D round of restaurant systems developer Mwee, sources say

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00M for 56.27 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity.

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74 billion and $5.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 1.74 million shares to 1.75 million shares, valued at $224.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Game Technolog by 36,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M).