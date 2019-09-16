Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Stock Value Declined While Parus Finance Uk LTD Increased Its Holding; Mcdaniel Terry & Co Has Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $585,466

Mcdaniel Terry & Co decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co sold 4,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 375,576 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.31 million, down from 379,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $136.2. About 4.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website; 25/04/2018 – InGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares; 05/04/2018 – The move is expected to reduce concerns of tech giants like Microsoft using knowledge of their customers’ market to compete with them; 29/03/2018 – TimeXtender Announces New Alliance With Neal Analytics, Microsoft 2017 Business Analytics Partner of the Year; 07/05/2018 – Invoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 24/05/2018 – AppRiver Offers Guidance for MSPs, Resellers on Benefits of Microsoft 365; 05/03/2018 – STATS SAYS EXTENDS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE SPORTS DATA INFORMATION FOR MICROSOFT

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 29.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd bought 24,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 108,970 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.02M, up from 84,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $35.35. About 1.10 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 16/04/2018 – Report on Customized Travel in Europe officially released at Budapest Business Summit; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Customized Travel Launches First Business Summit in Europe; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Rev $980.5M; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, JA Solar Holdings, Co., Oaktree Specialty Lending; 11/05/2018 – Ctrip participates in “Be Yourself: Pledge for Progress” to foster women’s empowerment within the workplace; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 24C, EST. 17C; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip 4Q Adj EPS 24c; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55)

Parus Finance Uk Ltd, which manages about $218.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 9,260 shares to 142,080 shares, valued at $11.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 2,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,966 shares, and cut its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 29, 2019 : MPC, AVP, KO, GE, TSE, FOE, CTRP, PDD, QQQ, CSCO, MSFT, ULTA – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Some Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) Shareholders Are Down 35% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Potential Reasons Baidu Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why J.C. Penney, Ctrip.com International, and MoneyGram International Jumped Today – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “6 China Stocks to Buy on the Dip – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 09/04/2019: COUP, BOX, ELTK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/10/2019: WB, PHR, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 09/05/2019: WORK, QTT, PANW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: MSFT, LEDS, ADI, VIOT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co, which manages about $823.96 million and $602.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 2,000 shares to 3,083 shares, valued at $816,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9,863 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,417 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.