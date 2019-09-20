Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Stock Price Declined While Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Lowered by $5.94 Million Its Position; Jet Capital Investors LP Has Lifted Holding in Celgene (CELG) by $21.04 Million

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 22.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 164,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 580,642 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.43M, down from 745,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $33.2. About 4.85M shares traded or 29.08% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 23/04/2018 – Ctrip Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 20/04/2018 – AccorHotels to pursue acquisitions, no special dividend; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s profit dragged down by regulations and rising competition; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA CFO SAYS GOAL REMAINS FOR NEW BUSINESSES TO BREAK EVEN BY 2019; 16/04/2018 – Report on Customized Travel in Europe officially released at Budapest Business Summit; 20/04/2018 – Ctrip signs MOU with AccorHotels; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip 4Q Adj EPS 24c; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 68.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 228,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 563,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.04M, up from 334,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.95. About 2.11M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE A $100 MLN UPFRONT PAYMENT AND A $50 MLN EQUITY INVESTMENT BY CELGENE; 21/05/2018 – Wrestling with setbacks, Celgene adds $65M discovery alliance with Evotec to beef up on new cancer drugs $CELG; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 04/05/2018 – Celgene profit tops estimates; clarifies path for key MS drug; 13/03/2018 – Genentech’s Ocrevus Begins to Move the Needle on the Treatment Rate for Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis but May Not Be the Only Disease-Modifying Therapy in Play; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – JUNO THERAPEUTICS CO-FOUNDER AND FORMER CEO HANS BISHOP ELECTED TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 10/04/2018 – Celgene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 6,321 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $68.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 600,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Baozun Inc.

