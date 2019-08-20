Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Stake Lifted by Majedie Asset Management Ltd; Northrock Partners Has Cut Position in 3M Co (MMM) by $493,902 as Share Price Declined

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 287.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 82,617 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 111,315 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87 million, up from 28,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.28% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $35.3. About 4.02 million shares traded or 4.75% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s Smooth Ride Has Been Rudely Interrupted — Heard on the Street; 08/03/2018 Tencent, Ctrip-Backed Travel Company Plans Hong Kong IPO; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip and Boom Supersonic to Bring Supersonic Travel to China; 30/03/2018 – Ctrip Leads Travel Agency Brands in BrandZ’s 2018 Top 100 Most Valuable Chinese Brands; 15/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD CTRP.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $47; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA CFO SAYS GOAL REMAINS FOR NEW BUSINESSES TO BREAK EVEN BY 2019; 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways); 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – GERMAN RAIL TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE ON TRIP.COM IN UPCOMING MONTHS; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip 4Q Adj EPS 24c

Northrock Partners Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 36.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc sold 2,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 4,199 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, down from 6,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $162.95. About 2.88 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6; 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 01/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ctrip Group Activates Global SOS Emergency Response Following Sichuan Earthquake – GlobeNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ctrip and Sicily Boost Tourism Co-operation with Strategic Partnership – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ctrip and UNDP Co-launch ‘Travel for Good Alliance’ to Beat Air Pollution – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ctrip to Upgrade Global SOS Emergency Response Platform with UNDP – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ctrip: Avoid For Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2018.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd (NYSE:GFI) by 512,214 shares to 23.45 million shares, valued at $87.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 5,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,179 shares, and cut its stake in Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO).

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3M Stock Only Looks Cheap at Current Levels – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “What to Expect When 3M Reports Thursday Morning – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “3M Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M Needs To Get Back To Basics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS MMM, OMCL, RBGLY INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magnetar Lc owns 0.02% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 3,868 shares. Truepoint reported 0.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Violich Capital Management accumulated 7,736 shares. Pittenger & Anderson has 23,090 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Badgley Phelps & Bell owns 7,436 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Inc has invested 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability invested 0.15% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Lenox Wealth invested in 0.04% or 570 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Management holds 1.42% or 465,989 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Cap Mgmt Limited holds 5,744 shares. Martin Currie Ltd stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fdx Incorporated invested in 0.15% or 17,241 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Corp holds 213,384 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt stated it has 1,363 shares. Yhb Advisors Incorporated holds 12,271 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio.

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47 million and $379.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 10,614 shares to 288,616 shares, valued at $43.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 3,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWP).