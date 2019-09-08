Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Stake Has Boosted by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa; As Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Value Declined, Hemenway Trust Company Upped Holding by $821,968

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 74.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 235,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 552,400 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.13 million, up from 316,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $34.93. About 4.62 million shares traded or 26.39% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 17/05/2018 – Ctrip teams with Hyatt to open its first flagship store; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s Smooth Ride Has Been Rudely Interrupted — Heard on the Street; 30/03/2018 – Ctrip Leads Travel Agency Brands in BrandZ’s 2018 Top 100 Most Valuable Chinese Brands; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 24C, EST. 17C; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com Sees 2Q Net Revenue Growth at Year-on-Year Rate of Approximately 12%-17%; 23/04/2018 – Ctrip Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 20/04/2018 – Global Destination Marketing Summit and World Culture & Tourism Forum commences successfully; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 20/04/2018 – Ctrip signs MOU with AccorHotels

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 52.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 4,592 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 13,267 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38 million, up from 8,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $178.65. About 9.42M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS; 27/03/2018 – ZeroLight Showcases Advanced Real-Time Visual Experiences with Audi and NVIDIA at GTC 2018; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA: MACHINE-DRIVEN CARS WILL BE SAFER THAN HUMAN DRIVERS; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and Inspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ctrip to Upgrade Global SOS Emergency Response Platform with UNDP – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 29, 2019 : MPC, AVP, KO, GE, TSE, FOE, CTRP, PDD, QQQ, CSCO, MSFT, ULTA – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (CTRP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Ctrip.com International Stock Surged 28% in March – Nasdaq” published on April 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Reaction History: Ctrip.com International Ltd., 30.0% Follow-Through Indicator, 4.3% Sensitive – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 07, 2018.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Nasdaq” published on August 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CSX, Caterpillar, JPMorgan, Macy’s, Wal-Mart, Deere & Co., Nvidia and Applied Materials are part of Zacks Earnings Preview – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hyperscale cloud spending picking up – analyst – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nvidia (NVDA) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

