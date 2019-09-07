Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Shares Declined While Indus Capital Partners Lifted Stake; Healthcor Management LP Upped Its Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) as Market Valuation Rose

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 83.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 589,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.78 million, up from 707,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $43.45. About 5.87 million shares traded or 0.17% up from the average. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC-DEAL CONSISTS OF CASH PAYMENT OF $150 MLN, AND UP TO ADDITIONAL $125 MLN IN POTENTIAL CLINICAL & COMMERCIAL MILESTONES OVER 4 YEARS; 25/04/2018 – BSX SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.37 TO $1.41, SAW $1.35 TO $1.39; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE ON A GAAP BASIS THROUGH 2020 AND LESS ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER DUE TO COSTS; 05/03/2018 FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- Auriga XL 4007 Laser System, Universal Part Number: M0068FS4007G0. Intended to be used in; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.75 BLN TO $9.9 BLN; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 32C; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: PACT TO BUY NXTHERA; 29/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Launches the HeartLogic™* Heart Failure Diagnostic in Europe

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 22,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 235,100 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.27M, up from 212,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.32B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $34.93. About 4.62 million shares traded or 26.54% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 05/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ctrip and China Eastern Airlines reprimanded by regulator over refund controversy – Xinhua; 15/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD CTRP.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $47; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip 4Q Adj EPS 24c; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB1.81 (US$0.29); 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE REDUCED MSFT, CTRP, WDAY, STMP, NKTR IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Ctrip launches “Responsible Travel” with Tourism Toronto and China Southern Airlines; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com Sees 2Q Net Revenue Growth at Year-on-Year Rate of Approximately 12%-17%; 15/05/2018 – Ctrip dives into Japanese market with credit card launch; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, JA Solar Holdings, Co., Oaktree Specialty Lending; 20/04/2018 – CTRIP.COM – PARTNERSHIP WILL ALLOW CTRIP’S OVER 300 MLN REGISTERED USERS TO ACCESS ACCORHOTELS’ GLOBAL BRANDS PORTFOLIO

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51B and $765.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 44,956 shares to 179,434 shares, valued at $8.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graftech Intl Ltd by 434,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.07% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 341,895 shares. Legal General Grp Incorporated Plc invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). State Bank Of America De reported 9.41M shares. Numerixs accumulated 0.03% or 5,440 shares. Fdx Advisors Inc accumulated 12,163 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.17% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 3.42M shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 613,380 shares. Hbk Limited Partnership owns 47,125 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Management has 49,487 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life New York holds 0.07% or 70,778 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Verition Fund holds 0.02% or 14,872 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 223,126 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Braun Stacey Assoc reported 385,940 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 100,751 shares.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20B and $2.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 861,810 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $135.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 6,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,770 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

