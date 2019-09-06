Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Shareholder Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Lowered Position; Argi Investment Services Has Lifted Holding in Newell Brands Com (NWL) by $885,990 as Valuation Declined

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 26.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 2.34M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 6.36M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $277.81 million, down from 8.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $34.7. About 1.70 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 16/04/2018 – Report on Customized Travel in Europe officially released at Budapest Business Summit; 17/05/2018 – Ctrip teams with Hyatt to open its first flagship store; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s profit dragged down by regulations and rising competition; 26/03/2018 – Ctrip launches “Responsible Travel” with Tourism Toronto and China Southern Airlines; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS; 09/04/2018 – Ocean Announces Formation of Consortium with Ctrip Regarding eHi Taking-Private Bid; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ. EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. $1.00; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s Smooth Ride Has Been Rudely Interrupted — Heard on the Street; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Rev $980.5M

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc Com (NWL) by 81.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 59,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 131,889 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, up from 72,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $17.34. About 1.44M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 04/05/2018 – Newell Finds Waddington Buyer and Puts More Brands Up For Sale; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – TRANSFORMATION PLAN WILL RESULT IN 55% REDUCTION IN DISTRIBUTION CENTERS; 08/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – KEVIN CONROY HAS RESIGNED FROM NEWELL BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Newell Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWL); 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR OPERATING CASH FLOW OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.45 BLN; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ACCELERATED TRANSFORMATION PLAN EXPANDED TO INCLUDE JOSTENS AND PURE FISHING; 09/03/2018 – Starboard Issues Letter to Newell Hldrs; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba; 17/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Chief Executive Michael B. Polk Appointed President and Will Serve as President, Chief Executive

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 75,674 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board has 32,470 shares. Sterneck Mgmt Limited Liability invested 1% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). United Automobile Association holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 169,515 shares. Oppenheimer reported 0.04% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Buckhead Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.74% stake. Td Asset invested in 0% or 183,663 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.04% or 8.38M shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.05% or 36,076 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Hightower Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Carroll owns 3,330 shares. Loews, a New York-based fund reported 13,656 shares. Mackenzie stated it has 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). 30,429 are held by Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shares Funds Portfolio Devlpd Etf (GWL) by 27,157 shares to 187,118 shares, valued at $5.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P500 Etf Trust Tr Unit Etf (SPY) by 162,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,446 shares, and cut its stake in Archer (NYSE:ADM).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $78,800 activity.

Analysts await Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings on September, 9 after the close. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CTRP’s profit will be $105.07M for 45.66 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ctrip.com International, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.