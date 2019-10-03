Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Shareholder Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Lifted Its Holding by $37.24 Million as Valuation Declined; As Applied Matls (AMAT) Share Value Rose, First Dallas Securities Has Raised Its Stake by $365,200

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 61.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 21,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $977,000, up from 13,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $49.58. About 3.65M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd bought 1.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 7.39M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $272.88M, up from 6.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $30.86. About 4.02 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP SEES 1Q REV. +9% TO +11%; 09/04/2018 – Ocean Announces Formation of Consortium with Ctrip Regarding eHi Taking-Private Bid; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q REV. $987.5M, EST. $1B; 05/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ctrip and China Eastern Airlines reprimanded by regulator over refund controversy – Xinhua; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s profit dragged down by regulations and rising competition; 11/04/2018 – CEO of Ctrip Jane Sun meets the First Minister of Scotland; 20/04/2018 – Global Destination Marketing Summit and World Culture & Tourism Forum commences successfully; 08/03/2018 Tencent, Ctrip-Backed Travel Company Plans Hong Kong IPO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

