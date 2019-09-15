Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Shareholder Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Has Increased Its Holding by $37.24 Million as Share Price Declined; As Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) Shares Were Volatile, Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd bought 1.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 7.39 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $272.88M, up from 6.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.91B market cap company. The stock increased 3.39% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.01. About 3.45 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55); 20/04/2018 – Ctrip signs MOU with AccorHotels; 23/04/2018 – Ctrip Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s Smooth Ride Has Been Rudely Interrupted — Heard on the Street; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip, Koubei may have invested in D round of restaurant systems developer Mwee, sources say; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP SEES 2Q REV. +12% TO +17%; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA WILL KEEP INVESTING IN BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS, HAVING ALREADY SPENT OVER 6 BLN EUROS IN M&A SINCE 2014 – CEO; 18/05/2018 – Ctrip Participates in Annual Travel Show 2018 ITB China; 30/03/2018 – Ctrip Leads Travel Agency Brands in BrandZ’s 2018 Top 100 Most Valuable Chinese Brands; 15/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD CTRP.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $47

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) by 638.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 42,151 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 48,751 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $524,000, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.68. About 145,702 shares traded or 71.88% up from the average. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) has 0.00% since September 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.5 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 2.67 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 4 investors sold MAV shares while 4 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 3.15 million shares or 8.34% more from 2.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl Inc accumulated 0% or 12,017 shares. City Of London Invest Management stated it has 207,166 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. The Michigan-based Robinson Mngmt Lc has invested 2.32% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Guggenheim Capital Lc stated it has 0.03% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Invesco Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) for 170,756 shares. Raymond James Fin Advsr invested in 0.01% or 153,545 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd invested in 0% or 10,000 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs has invested 0.2% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Van Eck Associate Corp has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Rmb Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Company has 0% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) for 40,709 shares. National Bank Of America De accumulated 34,657 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James And owns 148,203 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $262.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 86,449 shares to 8,635 shares, valued at $195,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Asset High Incm Fd (HIX) by 55,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,805 shares, and cut its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (TDF).