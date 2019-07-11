Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Shareholder Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Decreased Its Holding; Willingdon Wealth Management Continues to Hold Stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW)

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 52.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 2,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,995 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, up from 4,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $5.88 during the last trading session, reaching $463.42. About 285,086 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 26.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 2.34M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.36 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $277.81M, down from 8.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $37.45. About 1.06M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 9.77% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA CFO SAYS GOAL REMAINS FOR NEW BUSINESSES TO BREAK EVEN BY 2019; 16/04/2018 – Report on Customized Travel in Europe officially released at Budapest Business Summit; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s profit dragged down by regulations and rising competition; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS; 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Net $77.4M; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP SEES 2Q REV. +12% TO +17%; 30/03/2018 – Ctrip Leads Travel Agency Brands in BrandZ’s 2018 Top 100 Most Valuable Chinese Brands; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – GERMAN RAIL TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE ON TRIP.COM IN UPCOMING MONTHS

Analysts await Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CTRP’s profit will be $105.07 million for 49.28 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ctrip.com International, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 75 are owned by Motco. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 475 shares. National Bank & Trust Of The West stated it has 1,260 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Putnam Fl Inv Management reported 0.53% stake. Tci Wealth Inc, Arizona-based fund reported 47 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc invested in 492,891 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys, a Arizona-based fund reported 15,667 shares. Old National Fincl Bank In holds 0.12% or 5,317 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability invested in 4,599 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 5,619 are held by Stephens Ar. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.32% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Sit Associate Inc invested 0.39% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Fayez Sarofim And, Texas-based fund reported 118,859 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Pa holds 0.24% or 4,865 shares. Highlander Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 50 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $407.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 18,580 shares to 646 shares, valued at $118,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 17,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.