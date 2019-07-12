Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Shareholder Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Trimmed Its Holding by $4.03 Million; Nvidia (NVDA) Holding Lifted by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 269.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp bought 28,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,982 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00 million, up from 10,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.27B market cap company. The stock increased 3.89% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $166.28. About 2.29M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 16/03/2018 – Nvidia: Arrival of ‘Proof of Stake’ Could Crimp Crypto Gains, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Halts Test of Self-Driving Tech Following Uber Crash; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Cloud Bill Comes Due — Heard on the Street; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Reinvents the Workstation with Real-Time Ray Tracing; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 21/04/2018 – DJ NVIDIA Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVDA); 28/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $240; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SUSPENDS SELF-DRIVING VEHICLE TESTING ON PUBLIC ROADS

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 93,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.44M, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $37.39. About 1.58 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 9.77% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Net $77.4M; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – GERMAN RAIL TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE ON TRIP.COM IN UPCOMING MONTHS; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 24C, EST. 17C; 18/05/2018 – Ctrip Participates in Annual Travel Show 2018 ITB China; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip, Koubei may have invested in D round of restaurant systems developer Mwee, sources say; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 30/03/2018 – Ctrip Leads Travel Agency Brands in BrandZ’s 2018 Top 100 Most Valuable Chinese Brands; 23/04/2018 – Ctrip Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 10 shares. M Secs has 18,926 shares. 4,099 are held by Lincoln Corp. Smithfield has 0.01% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hap Trading Lc owns 13,351 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.36% or 160,450 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability holds 90,267 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Keywise Capital Management Ltd invested in 15.41% or 192,200 shares. Penobscot Invest Mngmt Incorporated holds 1,885 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cibc World Mkts has invested 0.22% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). The Texas-based Westwood Grp has invested 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 5,675 are held by Tower Bridge. Gulf Intll Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.42% or 135,756 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 133,770 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wisconsin Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 2.67% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 16,700 shares.

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3,283 shares to 30,429 shares, valued at $10.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 7,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,779 shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).