Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Shareholder Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Has Lowered Position; Marathon Capital Management Holds Holding in Targa Resources (TRGP)

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) by 100.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 23,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 46,685 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, up from 23,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.53% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $32.92. About 2.64M shares traded or 16.66% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Distributable Cash Flow $216.4M; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $750.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – TARGA PRESIDENT SAYS LPG EXPORTS OUTLOOK REMAINS ‘ROBUST’; 23/05/2018 – Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Expansion of Midstream Joint Venture with Targa Resources in South Texas; 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Targa Resources Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRGP); 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Targa Resources Partners’ New Notes Ba3

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 93,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.44 million, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $32.14. About 3.71 million shares traded or 4.24% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 11/05/2018 – Ctrip participates in “Be Yourself: Pledge for Progress” to foster women’s empowerment within the workplace; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Customized Travel Launches First Business Summit in Europe; 26/03/2018 – Ctrip launches “Responsible Travel” with Tourism Toronto and China Southern Airlines; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, JA Solar Holdings, Co., Oaktree Specialty Lending; 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C; 20/04/2018 – AccorHotels to pursue acquisitions, no special dividend; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com Sees 2Q Net Revenue Growth at Year-on-Year Rate of Approximately 12%-17%; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip 4Q Adj EPS 24c; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip, Koubei may have invested in D round of restaurant systems developer Mwee, sources say

Analysts await Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CTRP’s profit will be $105.07 million for 42.29 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ctrip.com International, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 256,175 shares to 22,375 shares, valued at $121,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Liability Corp, Michigan-based fund reported 638 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Ltd stated it has 377,599 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 4,798 shares. B Riley Wealth Inc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 28,303 shares. Engy Income Prtnrs Ltd owns 0.43% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 601,572 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Comm has 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 1,094 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company stated it has 20,808 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada owns 182 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Shell Asset holds 0.01% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) or 16,372 shares. 2 were reported by Hanson Mcclain. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc reported 2.19% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). 7,000 are owned by Ejf Capital Lc. 66,850 were reported by Cumberland Prtnrs Ltd. Prudential Incorporated holds 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) or 15,902 shares.

