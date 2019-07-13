Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Shareholder Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Upped Stake by $3.55 Million; Select Medical Holdings (SEM) Holding Has Lifted by Foundry Partners Llc

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 287.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 82,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,315 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87 million, up from 28,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.25. About 1.76M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 9.77% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 11/04/2018 – CEO of Ctrip Jane Sun meets the First Minister of Scotland; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 15/05/2018 – Ctrip dives into Japanese market with credit card launch; 30/03/2018 – Ctrip Leads Travel Agency Brands in BrandZ’s 2018 Top 100 Most Valuable Chinese Brands; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA WILL KEEP INVESTING IN BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS, HAVING ALREADY SPENT OVER 6 BLN EUROS IN M&A SINCE 2014 – CEO; 23/04/2018 – Ctrip Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 20/04/2018 – Ctrip signs MOU with AccorHotels; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Net $77.4M

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Select Medical Holdings (SEM) by 23.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 118,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 620,449 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74 million, up from 502,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Select Medical Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.71. About 230,804 shares traded. Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) has declined 19.89% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SEM News: 07/05/2018 – Select Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP SEM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.97 TO $1.12; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 26C; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical 1Q Net $33.7M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Edwards Life; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL 1Q OPER REV. $1.25B, EST. $1.23B; 10/04/2018 – Select Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – DJ Select Medical Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEM); 03/05/2018 – SEM REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR OPER REV., ADJUSTED EBITDA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold SEM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 104.04 million shares or 1.40% more from 102.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, D E Shaw And Inc has 0.02% invested in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) for 1.18 million shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.02% or 116,626 shares. 642,578 were accumulated by Smith Graham & Company Advsr Lp. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated has 0% invested in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Numerixs Investment Technologies invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Charles Schwab Invest Management owns 0.01% invested in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) for 1.11 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 40,500 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 36,471 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership reported 31,766 shares. Aperio Group Inc has invested 0% in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% or 110,456 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) for 285,300 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Amalgamated Bancshares invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM).

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $2.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hyster (NYSE:HY) by 55,183 shares to 85,659 shares, valued at $5.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 91,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,100 shares, and cut its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC).

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp (NYSE:DG) by 29,425 shares to 90,303 shares, valued at $10.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 16,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,079 shares, and cut its stake in Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI).