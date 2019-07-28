Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Share Value Rose While Kylin Management Trimmed Stake; American National Bank Has Lowered Its Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Position by $351,808

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 33.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 682,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.34 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.75 million, down from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $39.19. About 4.05 million shares traded or 3.19% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 9.77% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s Smooth Ride Has Been Rudely Interrupted — Heard on the Street; 11/04/2018 – CEO of Ctrip Jane Sun meets the First Minister of Scotland; 17/05/2018 – Ctrip teams with Hyatt to open its first flagship store; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ. EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. $1.00; 08/03/2018 – TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS COULD RAISE BETWEEN $1 BILLION AND $1.5 BILLION IN ITS SHARE SALE – WSJ CITING; 09/04/2018 – Ocean Announces Formation of Consortium with Ctrip Regarding eHi Taking-Private Bid; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q EPS 14c; 20/04/2018 – Global Destination Marketing Summit and World Culture & Tourism Forum commences successfully; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Rev $980.5M

American National Bank decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 51.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 7,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,077 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $332,000, down from 14,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 11.45 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns to growth; 14/03/2018 – Billboard: Maluma Joins Jason Derulo on Coca-Cola’s 2018 World Cup Song; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola ends 125 teetotal years with a Japanese alcopop; 06/03/2018 Coca-Cola HBC Volume Rises More Than Quadruple 20 Day Average; 21/05/2018 – Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 16% Headwind From Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items in 2Q; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM; 08/03/2018 – Restaurant Association recruits top Coca-Cola executive; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – TOTAL AMOUNT OF INVESTMENT FOR THE PLANT IS $45 MLN

