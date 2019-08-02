Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Share Value Declined While Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Has Lowered Holding; Mobileiron (MOBL) Shareholder Norwest Venture Partners X LP Decreased Holding by $17.79 Million

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 93,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.44 million, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.34% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $37.29. About 4.12 million shares traded or 4.53% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C, EST. 17C; 09/04/2018 – Ocean Announces Formation of Consortium with Ctrip Regarding eHi Taking-Private Bid; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q REV. $1.08B, EST. $1.05B; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 16/04/2018 – Report on Customized Travel in Europe officially released at Budapest Business Summit; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s Smooth Ride Has Been Rudely Interrupted — Heard on the Street; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP SEES 1Q REV. +9% TO +11%; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Net $77.4M

Norwest Venture Partners X LP decreased its stake in Mobileiron Inc. (MOBL) by 42.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norwest Venture Partners X LP sold 3.56 million shares as the company’s stock rose 17.35% . The institutional investor held 4.76 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.06 million, down from 8.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norwest Venture Partners X LP who had been investing in Mobileiron Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $749.10 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.89. About 1.03 million shares traded or 12.08% up from the average. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 48.39% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 06/03/2018 Mobilelron Announces Participation in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 12/04/2018 – Mobilelron and Lenovo Join Forces to Enable Modern Work; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron Sees 2Q Rev $43M-$46M; 23/05/2018 – MobileIron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/05/2018 – Mobilelron Names Frédéric Gillant Vice President of Sales for Asia Pacific; 20/04/2018 – DJ MobileIron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOBL); 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 09/03/2018 – Cortado Server 9.0 Enhances Features for Secure Management of Mobile Productivity; 03/04/2018 – Mobilelron Shortlisted for Four Data News Awards for Excellence; 12/03/2018 – Crisp Research Names MobileIron for a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management

Analysts await Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CTRP’s profit will be $105.07M for 49.07 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ctrip.com International, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.