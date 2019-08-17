Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Share Price Declined While Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Has Trimmed by $100.56 Million Its Holding; Windward Capital Management Company Increased Its Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) Holding by $578,708

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 26.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 2.34 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 6.36M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $277.81 million, down from 8.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.54B market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.53. About 2.79M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 09/04/2018 – Ocean Announces Formation of Consortium with Ctrip Regarding eHi Taking-Private Bid; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip and Boom Supersonic to Bring Supersonic Travel to China; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 08/03/2018 – TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS COULD RAISE BETWEEN $1 BILLION AND $1.5 BILLION IN ITS SHARE SALE – WSJ CITING; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c; 08/03/2018 Tencent, Ctrip-Backed Travel Company Plans Hong Kong IPO; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA CFO SAYS GOAL REMAINS FOR NEW BUSINESSES TO BREAK EVEN BY 2019; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA WILL KEEP INVESTING IN BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS, HAVING ALREADY SPENT OVER 6 BLN EUROS IN M&A SINCE 2014 – CEO

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by 34.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 22,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 86,096 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 63,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.16. About 2.77 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Opportunities In Lumber And Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Entercom’s ‘Disappointing’ Quarter – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 revenue misses; sees housing growth ahead – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 347,612 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel stated it has 19,600 shares. 223,440 are owned by Keating Inv Counselors Incorporated. The North Carolina-based Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.11% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Dorsey Whitney Trust Com Limited Com has invested 0.08% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Birmingham Capital Mgmt Inc Al has 1.05% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Federated Investors Pa has 1.48 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Gulf Intll Bancshares (Uk) stated it has 184,127 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 428,840 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon owns 5.89M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 2,529 were reported by Barnett Inc. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 158,862 were accumulated by Amer Research And Mngmt Com. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.03% or 501,351 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CTRP’s profit will be $105.07 million for 44.12 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ctrip.com International, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.