Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Share Price Declined While Kylin Management Has Trimmed by $21.47 Million Its Holding; Celestica (CLS) Shareholder Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trimmed Position by $539,358 as Market Valuation Declined

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 44.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 596,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 748,300 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.62 million, down from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.91B market cap company. The stock increased 3.39% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.01. About 3.45 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip 4Q Adj EPS 24c; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 17/05/2018 – Ctrip teams with Hyatt to open its first flagship store; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q EPS 14c; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – GERMAN RAIL TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE ON TRIP.COM IN UPCOMING MONTHS; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Customized Travel Launches First Business Summit in Europe; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 24C, EST. 17C

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Celestica Inc (CLS) by 10.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 89,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% . The institutional investor held 727,754 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.98M, down from 817,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Celestica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $945.94M market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.37. About 252,216 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 12/03/2018 Celestica Files Form 20-F; 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B; 26/03/2018 – Celestica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Celestica: Deepak Chopra Appointed to Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – CELESTICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS (NON-IFRS) $0.24 PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.5% Position in Celestica; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Adj EPS 24c

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30 billion and $44.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xerox Corp by 62,146 shares to 673,806 shares, valued at $23.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sleep Number Corp by 246,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 666,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Collectors Universe Inc (NASDAQ:CLCT).

Analysts await Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.06 per share. CLS’s profit will be $10.27M for 23.03 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Celestica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -260.00% EPS growth.

