Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Share Price Declined While Harding Loevner LP Has Decreased Position; As Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Stock Declined, Shareholder Valley National Advisers Has Upped Its Holding

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 29.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 2.70M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.49M, down from 3.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.91B market cap company. The stock increased 3.39% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.01. About 3.30 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 17/05/2018 – Ctrip teams with Hyatt to open its first flagship store; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 24C, EST. 17C; 08/03/2018 – TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS COULD RAISE BETWEEN $1 BILLION AND $1.5 BILLION IN ITS SHARE SALE – WSJ CITING; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip 4Q Adj EPS 24c; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com Sees 2Q Net Revenue Growth at Year-on-Year Rate of Approximately 12%-17%; 15/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Quarterly profit for China’s leading online travel company Ctrip.com International dropped from last year as Beijing’s restriction on bundling products weighed on sales amid increasing competition in the domestic market; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB1.81 (US$0.29)

Valley National Advisers Inc increased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 14.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc bought 4,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 36,480 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.71 million, up from 31,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $72.22. About 559,565 shares traded or 17.10% up from the average. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 444,302 shares to 8.02M shares, valued at $1.10B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) by 3.06M shares in the quarter, for a total of 132.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 100 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 40.83 million shares or 1.40% less from 41.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Ltd Llc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 62 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 2,940 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 2,572 shares. Natixis invested in 0.02% or 37,887 shares. 55,812 are held by Crawford Inv Counsel. Gam Holdings Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 2,963 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 5,315 shares. 25,115 are held by Citigroup. Verity And Verity Lc stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 30,654 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 51,242 shares. Hm Payson has invested 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 7,800 shares.