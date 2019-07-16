Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Position Increased by Wasatch Advisors Inc; Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Market Value Rose While Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Decreased Stake by $14.43 Million

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 57,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.04M, up from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.35. About 2.26 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 9.77% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 17/05/2018 – Ctrip teams with Hyatt to open its first flagship store; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c; 30/03/2018 – Ctrip Leads Travel Agency Brands in BrandZ’s 2018 Top 100 Most Valuable Chinese Brands; 15/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Quarterly profit for China’s leading online travel company Ctrip.com International dropped from last year as Beijing’s restriction on bundling products weighed on sales amid increasing competition in the domestic market; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 24C, EST. 17C; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip 4Q Adj EPS 24c; 23/04/2018 – Ctrip Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 20/04/2018 – Ctrip signs MOU with AccorHotels; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 282,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 282,919 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.61 million, down from 565,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $61.7. About 5.74 million shares traded or 17.79% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – DELTA: AMEX CO-BRANDED CARD TO CONTRIBUTE $3.3 BILLION IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – Chicago O’Hare $8.5 bln expansion plan approved by city council; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Traffic Up 3.7%; 18/04/2018 – DELTA: FLIGHT FROM ATLANTA RETURNED ON ISSUE WITH NO. 2 ENGINE; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Total Rev Per Available Seat Mile 16.77 Cents; 12/03/2018 – DELTA: PROACTIVELY CANCELLED ABOUT 300 FLIGHTS AHEAD OF STORM; 05/04/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: Hazmat is responding to @columbusairport after a bag was found leaking a substance in the @Delta; 20/04/2018 – Delta Air Names Michael Huerta to Board; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $9.97 BLN VS $9.10 BLN; 15/05/2018 – DAL TO TAKE `FRESH LOOK’ AT FUEL PRICES, `RESPOND ACCORDINGLY’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 460,076 shares. House Ltd Llc has invested 0.62% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Heritage Wealth Advsr has 517 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cooperman Leon G, Florida-based fund reported 125,000 shares. 1.29M were reported by Mackenzie Financial. Swiss Financial Bank invested in 0.03% or 572,607 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.16% or 7.76M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk holds 145,657 shares. Boys Arnold Incorporated accumulated 10,650 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Blackrock has invested 0.08% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Quantbot Technology LP holds 0.19% or 37,918 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of New York Mellon Corp reported 0.09% stake. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Lansdowne Partners (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 19.34 million shares. Buckingham Capital Mngmt accumulated 73,121 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $264.75 million activity. 5.37 million shares were bought by BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, worth $265.23 million. $1.06M worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares were sold by West W Gilbert.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 31,597 shares to 588,129 shares, valued at $26.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF) by 175,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $9.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 40,356 shares to 2.34M shares, valued at $96.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Independent Bank Corp Mass (NASDAQ:INDB) by 226,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 471,977 shares, and cut its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.