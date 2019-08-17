Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Position Held by Symmetry Peak Management Llc; Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holder Rbo & Co Raised Its Position by $8.23 Million as Market Value Rose

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 400% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.53. About 2.59 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 15/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD CTRP.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $47; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q REV. $1.08B, EST. $1.05B; 26/03/2018 – Ctrip launches “Responsible Travel” with Tourism Toronto and China Southern Airlines; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Rev $980.5M; 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways); 20/04/2018 – AccorHotels to pursue acquisitions, no special dividend; 15/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Quarterly profit for China’s leading online travel company Ctrip.com International dropped from last year as Beijing’s restriction on bundling products weighed on sales amid increasing competition in the domestic market; 20/04/2018 – Global Destination Marketing Summit and World Culture & Tourism Forum commences successfully

Rbo & Co Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 75.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc bought 74,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 171,850 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08M, up from 97,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 28/05/2018 – Disney estimated Sunday that “Solo” will gross $101 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, a figure below even the opening weekends of the much-derided “Star Wars” prequels; 10/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS `BLACK PANTHER’ SURPASSES $1B IN GLOBAL TAKINGS; 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team; 15/03/2018 – SKY ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY PACT W/ FOX, WALT DISNEY; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 25,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $372,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fireeye Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 45,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00 million and $416.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 65,714 shares to 213,498 shares, valued at $10.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.