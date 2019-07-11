Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Market Valuation Rose While Indus Capital Partners Has Lifted by $958,900 Its Position; Blb&B Advisors Raised At&T (T) Holding

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 22,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 235,100 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.27 million, up from 212,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.65. About 602,968 shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 9.77% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q EPS 14c; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB1.81 (US$0.29); 20/04/2018 – Ctrip signs MOU with AccorHotels; 18/05/2018 – Ctrip Participates in Annual Travel Show 2018 ITB China; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 24C, EST. 17C; 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways); 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – GERMAN RAIL TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE ON TRIP.COM IN UPCOMING MONTHS; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, JA Solar Holdings, Co., Oaktree Specialty Lending; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP SEES 2Q REV. +12% TO +17%; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55)

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 8.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 23,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 308,521 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68M, up from 285,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.62. About 11.35M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/03/2018 – Alorica Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 19/04/2018 – AT&T to Launch Low-Cost Streaming Service; 28/03/2018 – Turner Cites AT&T’s Trove of Customer Data in Defense of Merger; 14/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – CeciliaKang: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Says Hiring Cohen “Big Mistake” but legal. First shoe to drop is Departure of Bob Quinn, head; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Makes Final Pitch to Judge to Block AT&T’s Time Warner Deal; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Also Expects to Launch Premium Streaming Experience to Compete With Traditional Linear TV Products for In-Home Use; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS IT WAS CONTACTED BY THE SPECIAL COUNSEL’S OFFICE IN 2017 ABOUT COHEN PAYMENTS -STATEMENT

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51B and $765.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Secoo Hldg Ltd by 188,547 shares to 868,688 shares, valued at $7.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA) by 391,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 141,683 are held by Cornercap Investment Counsel. Kentucky Retirement System accumulated 318,486 shares. Denali Advsr Ltd invested in 3.6% or 767,000 shares. Woodmont Counsel reported 239,897 shares stake. Crestwood Advsr Gp Limited reported 0.1% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). North Star Asset Management owns 15,833 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 0.3% or 55,882 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Caprock Gru has 0.3% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). M&T Natl Bank Corp reported 3.46 million shares stake. Lifeplan Fincl reported 13,638 shares. Aviance Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.92% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Northside Mgmt Lc accumulated 12,992 shares. Destination Wealth holds 0.77% or 438,909 shares in its portfolio. Beach Investment Counsel Incorporated Pa has 0.3% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc owns 20,651 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

