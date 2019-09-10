Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Market Valuation Declined While Fiera Capital Has Decreased Its Holding; As Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Stock Rose, Holder Tensile Capital Management Has Boosted Stake

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 58.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 283,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 204,380 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93 million, down from 488,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $34.35. About 6.07 million shares traded or 65.11% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 22/05/2018 – CTRIP SEES 2Q REV. +12% TO +17%; 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways); 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP SEES 1Q REV. +9% TO +11%; 20/04/2018 – Ctrip signs MOU with AccorHotels; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA WILL KEEP INVESTING IN BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS, HAVING ALREADY SPENT OVER 6 BLN EUROS IN M&A SINCE 2014 – CEO; 23/04/2018 – Ctrip Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 08/03/2018 Tencent, Ctrip-Backed Travel Company Plans Hong Kong IPO; 11/04/2018 – CEO of Ctrip Jane Sun meets the First Minister of Scotland; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip, Koubei may have invested in D round of restaurant systems developer Mwee, sources say

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07 million, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $76.34. About 309,089 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.17; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION IN EU225M UNSECURED SUB REVOLVING FACILITY PACT; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Interxion Holding N.V. ‘BB-‘ Rating; Otlk Stbl; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q EPS EUR0.15; 01/05/2018 – Interxion to Expand Capacity in Amsterdam and Frankfurt; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q EPS 16c; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adjusted EBITDA EUR60.9M

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 5,700 shares to 7,370 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 144,834 shares in the quarter, for a total of 603,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Alithya Group Inc.

