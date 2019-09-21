Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Holding Upped by Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd; D-E Shaw & Company Has Boosted Its Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Holding by $477,434

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp (KALU) by 103.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 4,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.02% . The hedge fund held 9,674 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $944,000, up from 4,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Kaiser Aluminum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $97.28. About 137,046 shares traded or 15.31% up from the average. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) has declined 12.74% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KALU News: 16/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment; 08/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Northwest Engages Medial EarlySign for Development of Al-Based, Patient-Specific Treatment Prioritization; 03/04/2018 – Old MacDonald Has a Cow at the California State Fair Kaiser Permanente Farm; 13/05/2018 – Major health care players like, UnitedHealthcare, Aetna and Kaiser Permanente, are increasingly using virtual care or telehealth for primary care appointments and follow-ups; 25/04/2018 – KAISER ALUMINUM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 24/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente, Artist M.l.A, Jim Harris, Headline Inaugural Tulip Next-Gen Blockchain Conference June 7-8, 2018 in San Francisco; 30/03/2018 – Kaiser Health: Walmart In Preliminary Talks To Buy Humana Amid Flurry Of Acquisitions, Mergers In Health Industry; 25/04/2018 – KAISER ALUMINUM CORP – 2018 OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED; 18/04/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Releases Results of Decade-long Community Health Efforts; 02/04/2018 – Dave Underriner Named President of Kaiser Permanente Hawaii Region

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd bought 1.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 7.39 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $272.88M, up from 6.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.08. About 5.11 million shares traded or 35.85% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, JA Solar Holdings, Co., Oaktree Specialty Lending; 20/04/2018 – Global Destination Marketing Summit and World Culture & Tourism Forum commences successfully; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c; 15/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Quarterly profit for China’s leading online travel company Ctrip.com International dropped from last year as Beijing’s restriction on bundling products weighed on sales amid increasing competition in the domestic market; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA CFO SAYS GOAL REMAINS FOR NEW BUSINESSES TO BREAK EVEN BY 2019; 17/05/2018 – Ctrip teams with Hyatt to open its first flagship store; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip, Koubei may have invested in D round of restaurant systems developer Mwee, sources say; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q REV. $1.08B, EST. $1.05B; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 20 investors sold KALU shares while 57 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 14.57 million shares or 1.75% less from 14.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 150,864 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0% or 15 shares. Huber Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 65,997 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Investments LP accumulated 13,590 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Parkside Fin National Bank & Trust & reported 7 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur Company has invested 0.01% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). 14 were accumulated by Signaturefd Lc. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 5,524 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 13,106 were reported by Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 352,303 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Credit Suisse Ag reported 11,987 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 491 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.03% or 891,460 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc reported 0.01% stake.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $80.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 205,476 shares to 73,843 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cray Inc (NASDAQ:CRAY) by 39,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,461 shares, and cut its stake in Western Digital Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:WDC).

