Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Holding Increased by Majedie Asset Management Ltd; Harding Loevner LP Increases Position in Sasol LTD (SSL)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 287.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 82,617 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 111,315 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87M, up from 28,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.93. About 1.44M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55); 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 08/03/2018 Tencent, Ctrip-Backed Travel Company Plans Hong Kong IPO; 20/04/2018 – AccorHotels to pursue acquisitions, no special dividend; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 24C, EST. 17C; 11/05/2018 – Ctrip participates in “Be Yourself: Pledge for Progress” to foster women’s empowerment within the workplace; 17/05/2018 – Ctrip teams with Hyatt to open its first flagship store; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, JA Solar Holdings, Co., Oaktree Specialty Lending; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Sasol Ltd (SSL) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 95,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.78% . The hedge fund held 2.76 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.35 million, up from 2.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Sasol Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $19.19. About 236,859 shares traded. Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has declined 44.15% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SSL News: 15/03/2018 – SASOL INZALO PUBLIC LTD (RF) SIPBEEJ.J – NO CASH DIVIDEND BE DECLARED FOR PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017; 06/04/2018 – Sasol Limited Joint Declaration And Finalisation Announcement; 08/05/2018 – Sasol’s Stephen Russell Says Crude Will Be Pretty Volatile for Quite Some Time (Video); 19/04/2018 – SASOL LTD – REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE THE UPPER END OF MARKET GUIDANCE FOR GAS PRODUCTION OF 114 – 118 BSCF; 19/04/2018 – SASOL – SINCE DEC 2017,MINING OPS WERE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY 4 TRAGIC FATALITIES AT DIFFERENT MINES WHICH RESULTED IN LOWER THAN EXPECTED PRODUCTION VOLUMES; 06/04/2018 – SASOL LTD – SHAREHOLDERS OF SASOL AT MEETING HELD ON FRIDAY, 17 NOVEMBER 2017 APPROVED A TRANSACTION KNOWN AS SASOL KHANYISA TRANSACTION; 08/05/2018 – SASOL CO-CEO STEPHEN CORNELL COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 12/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Correction Announcement: Dealings In Securities By A Director Of Sasol And One Of Its Major Subsidiaries; 19/04/2018 – SASOL SAYS LAKE CHARLES CAPEX $9.2B YTD AT MARCH 31; 29/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Joint Announcement Regarding The Record Date For The Free Share Allocation Relating To Sasol Khanyisa

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 16,598 shares to 7,079 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 9,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,057 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) by 939,547 shares to 158,276 shares, valued at $7.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 489,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.39M shares, and cut its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).