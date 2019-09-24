Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Holder Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Has Boosted Holding; Twitter (TWTR) Share Price Rose While Marathon Trading Investment Management Lowered Position by $1.66 Million

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 88.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 48,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 6,273 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $219,000, down from 55,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.52% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $41.42. About 14.21 million shares traded or 9.79% up from the average. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – At least 16 dead in India flyover collapse; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Walmart buys a major stake in India’s Flipkart; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 01/05/2018 – TWTR: $TWTR Ballmer all out – ! $TWTR; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – School shooter game provokes outrage in Florida; 20/03/2018 – If a tiny IR firm can infiltrate the biggest mainstream media in the US and pump $VUZI mcap by $100m…then just think what any government can achieve with $FB, $GOOG, $TWTR. short $VUZI. fraud; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd bought 1.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 7.39M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $272.88M, up from 6.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $31.75. About 4.23M shares traded or 12.54% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55); 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA WILL KEEP INVESTING IN BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS, HAVING ALREADY SPENT OVER 6 BLN EUROS IN M&A SINCE 2014 – CEO; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – GERMAN RAIL TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE ON TRIP.COM IN UPCOMING MONTHS; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q REV. $1.08B, EST. $1.05B; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip and Boom Supersonic to Bring Supersonic Travel to China; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA CFO SAYS GOAL REMAINS FOR NEW BUSINESSES TO BREAK EVEN BY 2019

Analysts await Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.12 per share. TWTR’s profit will be $77.30 million for 103.55 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Twitter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 533.09 million shares or 2.78% more from 518.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twin Tree Lp has invested 0.02% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). 210,160 were reported by Philadelphia Tru. Fiera Capital Corporation invested in 36,598 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 85,278 shares. Moors Cabot Incorporated invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Moreover, Shine Invest Advisory Services Inc has 0% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.15% or 81,353 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability holds 12,135 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 0% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). 251 were accumulated by Bartlett & Limited Com. Bridges Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). 1.24M are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Moreover, Zweig has 1.3% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Farmers Trust owns 85,806 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Security National has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (Call) by 6,100 shares to 209,000 shares, valued at $41.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (Call) by 36,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put).

