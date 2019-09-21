Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Holder Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Upped Stake by $883,080 as Market Value Declined; Skytop Capital Management Increases Position in Constellium Nv (CSTM)

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 53.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 616,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 1.77 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.74M, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.65. About 1.02M shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 29.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd bought 24,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 108,970 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.02M, up from 84,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.08. About 5.11M shares traded or 35.85% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s profit dragged down by regulations and rising competition; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s Smooth Ride Has Been Rudely Interrupted — Heard on the Street; 16/04/2018 – Report on Customized Travel in Europe officially released at Budapest Business Summit; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q REV. $1.08B, EST. $1.05B; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 24C, EST. 17C; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA WILL KEEP INVESTING IN BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS, HAVING ALREADY SPENT OVER 6 BLN EUROS IN M&A SINCE 2014 – CEO; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB1.81 (US$0.29); 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, JA Solar Holdings, Co., Oaktree Specialty Lending

Parus Finance Uk Ltd, which manages about $218.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 121,010 shares to 354,267 shares, valued at $6.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 11,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,450 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

