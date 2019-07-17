Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Holder Kylin Management Has Cut Stake as Market Value Rose; Waters Parkerson & Company Has Lifted Its Bank Amer Com (BAC) Holding by $311,310

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 11,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.23 million, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.99. About 51.10 million shares traded or 8.02% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Nevro Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – BOFA PAYS U.K. FEMALE STAFF 28.7% LESS ON THAN MALES ON AVG; 20/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA IS SAID TO REACH OUT TO OTHER BANKS ON SALES; 17/05/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp Doc re. Filing of Form 8-K; 05/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Bank of America Continues Expansion in Baltimore County, With Plans to Add Several Hundred Jobs in Hunt Valley; 15/05/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – PREVIEW-Doubts over U.S. bank capital payouts may cloud strong earnings; 07/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEO of a top oil and gas producer and the head of Bank of America’s digital banking segment; 18/04/2018 – BofA Names Trading Co-Head Mensah as President of EMEA Region; 16/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 33.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 682,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.34M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.75 million, down from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $36.86. About 1.63 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 9.77% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, JA Solar Holdings, Co., Oaktree Specialty Lending; 20/04/2018 – AccorHotels to pursue acquisitions, no special dividend; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP SEES 2Q REV. +12% TO +17%; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip 4Q Adj EPS 24c; 30/03/2018 – Ctrip Leads Travel Agency Brands in BrandZ’s 2018 Top 100 Most Valuable Chinese Brands; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q REV. $1.08B, EST. $1.05B; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Net $77.4M; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB1.81 (US$0.29); 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA WILL KEEP INVESTING IN BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS, HAVING ALREADY SPENT OVER 6 BLN EUROS IN M&A SINCE 2014 – CEO

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bert’s June Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Albermarle, Alcoa, Apple, BofA, Beyond Meat, Citigroup, 3M, Nike, Slack, Square, Wells Fargo and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “BofA keeps winning in second-quarter earnings results – Charlotte Business Journal” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in July – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Bancorporation The owns 709,226 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Aspen Investment Incorporated stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Graybill Bartz & Limited has 2.46% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 127,648 shares. Orleans Cap Management Corp La owns 89,584 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 1.17 million shares stake. Maltese Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.39% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 185,000 shares. Ci Invs holds 0.8% or 5.18 million shares in its portfolio. Jcic Asset Mgmt invested in 2,510 shares. Sterling Glob Strategies Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2.18% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Osborne Prns Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.14% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Maryland-based Maryland Capital Mngmt has invested 1.35% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Jupiter Asset Limited holds 233,374 shares. Hilton Capital Mngmt Limited Com has 3,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 67,207 were accumulated by Adams Asset Advsrs. Capital Planning Advisors Ltd Co has 0.88% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 104,669 shares.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 3,316 shares to 12,369 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 11,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,026 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL).