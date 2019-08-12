Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Holder Ing Groep Nv Has Upped Its Position; Brown Advisory Securities Decreased Its Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) as Stock Value Declined

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 3,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 20,624 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 23,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $158.27. About 12.22 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTL MEDICAL SIGNS COOPERATION FRAMEWORK PACT WITH ALIBABA; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba expands cross-border e-commerce in Southeast Asia; 07/03/2018 – Jonathan Cheng: South China Morning Post, citing S. Korean sources: N. Korea may propose sending Kim Yo Jong to Washington for; 09/04/2018 – AI startup Sensetime raises $600m from Alibaba-led consortium; 29/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL FUNDRAISING MAIN INVESTORS INCLUDE GIC, TEMASEK, WARBURG PINCUS; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – CERTAIN DEVELOPMENTS WITH RESPECT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE DEAL PROPOSED BY YUNFENG CAPITAL ON JUNE 6, 2016; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app in an implied $9.5 billion deal; 05/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tmall Platform Hosts Beauty Awards, Summit in Shanghai; 31/05/2018 – Luxury retailer Canada Goose lays out China expansion plans; 20/03/2018 – BEST INC – LIN WAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY ALIBABA GROUP TO REPLACE WENHONG TONG AS A MEMBER OF COMPANY’S BOARD

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 771.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 60,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 68,265 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98 million, up from 7,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $32.91. About 3.28 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 15/05/2018 – Ctrip dives into Japanese market with credit card launch; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q REV. $987.5M, EST. $1B; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, JA Solar Holdings, Co., Oaktree Specialty Lending; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – GERMAN RAIL TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE ON TRIP.COM IN UPCOMING MONTHS; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s profit dragged down by regulations and rising competition; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE REDUCED MSFT, CTRP, WDAY, STMP, NKTR IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $4.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 14,184 shares to 61,827 shares, valued at $9.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 214,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,397 shares, and cut its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 35.02 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.