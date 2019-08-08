Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Holder Indus Capital Partners Has Upped Stake; Wintergreen Advisers Has Cut Its Union Pacific (UNP) Stake by $1.62 Million; Share Value Rose

Wintergreen Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wintergreen Advisers Llc sold 9,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 40,780 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82M, down from 50,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wintergreen Advisers Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $166.92. About 2.07 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 22,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 235,100 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.27 million, up from 212,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 2.62M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA WILL KEEP INVESTING IN BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS, HAVING ALREADY SPENT OVER 6 BLN EUROS IN M&A SINCE 2014 – CEO; 08/03/2018 Tencent, Ctrip-Backed Travel Company Plans Hong Kong IPO; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Net $77.4M; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 08/03/2018 – TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS COULD RAISE BETWEEN $1 BILLION AND $1.5 BILLION IN ITS SHARE SALE – WSJ CITING; 20/04/2018 – AccorHotels to pursue acquisitions, no special dividend; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.78B for 17.17 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 111,674 shares. Oregon-based Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 1.98% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Curbstone Management invested in 0.2% or 4,290 shares. Fred Alger holds 1.37 million shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Carroll Assoc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). New York-based Altfest L J & has invested 0.17% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bristol John W Co Inc holds 483,057 shares or 2.22% of its portfolio. 1,237 are held by Glenview Comml Bank Trust Dept. Horizon Limited Liability Company reported 3,035 shares. Mengis stated it has 0.42% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bridges Mngmt Incorporated invested in 513,184 shares or 3.5% of the stock. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 4,533 are owned by Goelzer Inv Mngmt Inc. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va holds 0.11% or 2,188 shares in its portfolio. Mairs & owns 8,786 shares.