Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Holder Indus Capital Partners Boosted Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While Selway Asset Management Boosted Position by $731,835

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 22,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 235,100 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.27 million, up from 212,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.37% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $35.33. About 2.99 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 20/04/2018 – CTRIP.COM – PARTNERSHIP WILL ALLOW CTRIP’S OVER 300 MLN REGISTERED USERS TO ACCESS ACCORHOTELS’ GLOBAL BRANDS PORTFOLIO; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s profit dragged down by regulations and rising competition; 20/04/2018 – Global Destination Marketing Summit and World Culture & Tourism Forum commences successfully; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip 4Q Adj EPS 24c; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 23/04/2018 – Ctrip Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 24C, EST. 17C; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip and Boom Supersonic to Bring Supersonic Travel to China; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip, Koubei may have invested in D round of restaurant systems developer Mwee, sources say

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 19.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 6,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 38,880 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 32,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $138.24. About 16.26M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Microsoft Will Share Data, Tools to Speed Chinese AI Development; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft lnstalled Base in Construction Companies; 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365; 19/03/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing Camp Lejeune; 16/03/2018 – BIT EVIL SA BITP.WA – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT SP. Z O.O; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 85C; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018; 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc invested 2.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Windward Mngmt Ca holds 0.38% or 25,145 shares. Guardian Tru Com has 970,568 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust Corp reported 2.40 million shares stake. Cornerstone holds 4.37% or 224,212 shares in its portfolio. Systematic Financial Mngmt LP has invested 0.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Smart Portfolios Ltd Co has 0.86% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,578 shares. Corda Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shamrock Asset Ltd Liability reported 24,593 shares stake. 12.14M are owned by Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership. Premier Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Seabridge Investment Advsr Ltd reported 46,550 shares. Mirador Ltd Partnership holds 13,822 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Cheviot Value Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 5.76% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 100,478 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 273,599 shares or 4.98% of all its holdings.

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44M and $149.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NYSE:NKE) by 25,500 shares to 7,600 shares, valued at $640,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Now – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: 3 Reasons To Get The Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2019: CVET, TME, IIVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51B and $765.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graftech Intl Ltd by 434,120 shares to 1.56 million shares, valued at $19.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 34,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,644 shares, and cut its stake in Momo Inc.