Ctrip Com Intl LTD (Call) (CTRP) Shareholder Symmetry Peak Management Boosted Holding by $3.81 Million as Shares Declined; Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Lowered National Retail Pptys (NNN) Position by $1.17 Million as Share Price Declined

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (CTRP) by 1770% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc bought 88,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 93,500 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $38.98. About 2.54 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways); 14/03/2018 – Ctrip 4Q Adj EPS 24c; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q REV. $1.08B, EST. $1.05B; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 18/05/2018 – Ctrip Participates in Annual Travel Show 2018 ITB China; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55); 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 23/04/2018 – Ctrip Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q REV. $987.5M, EST. $1B; 17/05/2018 – Ctrip teams with Hyatt to open its first flagship store

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased its stake in National Retail Pptys (NNN) by 67.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 21,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The institutional investor held 10,359 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 31,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in National Retail Pptys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $52.24. About 1.17 million shares traded or 36.74% up from the average. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.62 TO $2.66, EST. $2.65; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 67C, EST. 65C; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q REV. $152.8M, EST. $151.8M; 17/04/2018 – National Retail Properties President & CEO Jay Whitehurst interviewed by Advisor Access

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Call) by 305,000 shares to 152,500 shares, valued at $27.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 53,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Trip.com signs strategic agreement with Hotel Shilla – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Trip.com rolls out overseas car rentals in four major language markets – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Ctrip (CTRP): Time to Buy? – Nasdaq” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (CTRP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ctrip and Tokio Marine Nichido to Make Groundbreaking Agreement – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

More notable recent National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Consider National Retail Properties’ 5.3%-Preferred Stock Yield – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vereit: $10 Is Finally In Sight – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Realty Income Vs. National Retail Properties: Is The Premium Warranted? – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2017. More interesting news about National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “These REIT Dividends Are Like Everlasting Gobstoppers – Forbes Now” published on July 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “National Retail Properties: Slow And Steady Wins The Race – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2018.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96B and $10.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) by 22,405 shares to 281,956 shares, valued at $34.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliancebernstein (AWF) by 68,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Dte (NYSE:DTE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold NNN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 143.01 million shares or 3.80% less from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 367 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 72,303 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Advsrs Preferred accumulated 7,271 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Cutter & Brokerage has 0.1% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Renaissance Techs Limited Co stated it has 169,900 shares. Wesbanco Commercial Bank Incorporated stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 0% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Goldman Sachs Group has 1.17 million shares. 4,868 are held by Usa Portformulas Corp. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon invested in 0.03% or 1.97M shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc, a Japan-based fund reported 789,774 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc holds 0.04% or 4,147 shares. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr Ltd has invested 0.1% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.20 million activity.