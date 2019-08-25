Ctrip Com Intl LTD (Call) (CTRP) Holding Boosted by Nine Masts Capital Ltd; Champlain Investment Partners Lowered Hormel Foods (HRL) Stake by $2.86 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 65,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 2.59 million shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.73 million, down from 2.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $42. About 3.31 million shares traded or 27.41% up from the average. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY GROCERY PRODUCTS NET SALES DOWN 1%; 30/05/2018 – VALLEY FRESH® Products Certified with American Heart Association® Heart-Check Mark; 07/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Ranked No. 16 on 2018 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.44; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Smaller US pork operators will bear the brunt of potential Chinese pork tariffs; 06/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Honors 90 Suppliers with Spirit of Excellence Award; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Announces Executive Retirement; 26/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Hormel may step into $600M contest for Chinese condiment company Jiahao; 26/05/2018 – USDA: Hormel Foods Products May Be Contaminated With Foreign Matter; 21/03/2018 – Hormel Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (CTRP) by 126.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 89,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 70,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $32.14. About 3.33 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Net $77.4M; 16/04/2018 – Report on Customized Travel in Europe officially released at Budapest Business Summit; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Rev $980.5M; 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS; 15/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD CTRP.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $47; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 20/04/2018 – AccorHotels to pursue acquisitions, no special dividend; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP SEES 1Q REV. +9% TO +11%; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB1.81 (US$0.29)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold HRL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 0.15% less from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Co owns 1,155 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 445,372 shares. Utd Capital Advisers Limited Liability reported 14,816 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 99,047 shares. Copeland Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.17% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Conning has invested 0.01% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Moreover, Massmutual Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 2,575 shares. Birmingham Capital Management Al reported 18,800 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Carlson Capital Mgmt holds 9,283 shares. Advisory Serv Net Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 1,692 shares. Asset Mngmt One Company Ltd reported 236,624 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Llc holds 155,856 shares. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Ashfield Cap Ptnrs invested in 5,804 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Swiss Bank & Trust, Switzerland-based fund reported 1.56M shares.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04 billion and $11.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 110,665 shares to 6.29 million shares, valued at $134.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 20,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 806,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH).

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baozun Inc by 73,835 shares to 11,165 shares, valued at $464,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 35,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,214 shares, and cut its stake in China Lodging Group Ltd (Prn).

